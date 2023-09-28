Fletcher, who plays Karl Kennedy in Neighbours, confessed in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com: “Yeah, I'd love to see Izzy come back - I think in a strange way is she's actually drawn to Ramsay Street.

"And with some of our best stories, whether there hasn't been easy returns - when she came back wanting Karl to help father another child ... oh yes, she stole Karl's semen!”

He continued: “Izzy’s always come back and caused trouble - obviously coming back with Mal, who was the boyfriend at the end, was amazing. I would love to have her back, dearly love her back - mainly because she's one of [the] great pals of Jackie and myself. And we love working with her. It's always fun.”

Seeing as Holly is the daughter of Neighbours' most scandalous character, Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) and Karl, it could very well be on the cards that Izzy could make an appearance somewhere down the line.

Alan Fletcher (as Karl Kennedy) and Ryan Moloney (as Toadie Rebecchi).

For now, though, Holly's appearance has sent waves through the Kennedy house, so we'll just have to wait and see how that all unfolds.

Chatting about Holly's return causing some issues between him and Susan (Jackie Woodburne), Fletcher also said: “Karl is Holly's father, but Susan's the stepmom - so that sort of dynamic can cause it could cause issues because each parent might have a different view about how to parent someone who's quite as wilful as Holly.

“It's also worth mentioning that Holly's a chip off the old block, but it is fair to say that Holly is trying desperately to not be like her mum. The question becomes whether or not she's successful. And I think for Karl he is in a place where he thinks he's doing a great job as a parent but maybe Susan doesn’t…”

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.

