Although they've been getting closer over recent weeks, especially during the search for Josh's plaque, they've kept their relationship purely platonic (much to Paul's dismay, perhaps).

RadioTimes.com recently caught up with Elmaloglou and Dennis to find out what their hopes are now Toadie tore his marriage apart.

Fans will be pleased to see you two on camera together once more. What's it been like working closely again?

Rebekah Elmaloglou: "We've missed each other, that's for sure! It's been lovely, and I love the fact that the few scenes leading up to this whole storyline that Terese and Paul have together actually have been so much fun and quite comical. They're back to their old ways and it's quite sweet."

Rebekah, it's been clear that Paul has wanted Terese back since the beginning of the reboot, but has she wanted him back?

RE: "I think from the last season and being stood up at the wedding, I think she's been very 'over, red rover'. She moved on with Toadie and she has a new life with him and the kids. But certainly, there'll always be that soft spot for Paul. At this stage, she's done."

Stefan Dennis: "It's very interesting. I've been doing catch-up on Amazon Freevee, so I'm a week behind everyone at the moment, and I've been watching all the stuff with David's death and the funeral. It's really interesting seeing the connection between Terese and Paul again - and the care Terese still has for Paul.

"It's interesting because she's married to Toadie, and as much as Paul thought he could be the thorn in the side that was sharp enough to split them up, that didn't work."

Stefan, it's hard to trust Paul's intention sometimes, but he's there for her when she finds out about Toadie's affair. Does he care for her, or is he just keen to be the one that's there for her?

SD: "I think he was probably pretty stoked about it! But then that backfired tremendously on him, because Terese was like, 'Nah.'"

Rebekah, what did you think when you heard the storyline? Fans were getting used to the idea of Toadie and Terese together, and then all of a sudden this bombshell is in the mix...

RE: "I don't know if fans have completely gotten used to it. It's a real dividing line. I think with something like Neighbours, something had to happen. It's not Neighbours if we keep coasting along and everything's fine and dandy.

"It really rocks Terese's world, and as mentioned in the dialogue, this happened before with her husband Brad and Lauren Turner. For her, there's a part of her that feels like she brought it on with her own anxiety. Even though she was trying to do the right thing, there's a part of her that feels she manifested this. She's pretty devastated, but she's certainly not running to Paul at this stage..."

SD: "Until Paul gets her to his evil lair..."

Is there a way back for Toadie and Terese at this point? Or is that game over?

RE: "There's still a little road ahead, most definitely. I don't know whether they get back together, they take it really slowly or whether Terese wipes her hands of it.

"I think she has a big concern about the kids, too; they've lost one mother and another stepmother - and now this happened. She's pretty rocked by the whole thing, and certainly will take things slowly. But it may or may not happen, who knows? Toadie might have another love!"

Stefan, what's Paul's play now? This is prime time for his scheming to really start...

SD: "You were saying before that Paul is intent in his mind that Terese still loves Paul, and that if he said, 'Come on, just leave Toadie and come back with me,' she would go. But of course, it's not as simple as that. The other spanner that's been thrown in the works is the girlfriend on the scene. It's all a tangled web, isn't it?"

Do you as Rebekah and Stefan want Paul and Terese to get back together? Or do you think maybe that Terese should find a better man...?

SD: "For one, we both love working with each other. For two, it was a marriage made in hell, in a heavenly way. It's like Paul and Terese's relationship is and always will be fraught with all sorts of terrible things. But in answer to your question, I would love to be working with Rebekah again, which means obviously Paul and Terese get back together.

"But in my mind, the fans are going to be in two minds. I know there are diehard fans who call for Paul and Terese, but there's the other side that are probably saying, 'Oh, really guys, you're going to try and hit us with this one again?' I don't really know which way it's going to go, but it would certainly be a delight."

RE: "We're very naughty on set... we're like naughty school kids!"

SD: [Laughs]

RE: "Of course I want her back with Paul, but you know, maybe a few hot lovers in the meantime... [Laughs]. I've been very blessed to work with some amazing actors as partners on the show. But I started the show almost 11 years ago, and Stefan and I just clicked immediately.

"It comes down to a really beautiful connection we have and a spark that we have. It's undeniable. I think that's what it really comes down to. Always Terese and Paul, always."

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

