In a video shared on the show's official Instagram, which you can view above, Moloney teased: "After 30 years playing Toadie, I will be leaving Ramsay Street. I can't tell you what is happening to the character – maybe I could be the next Jim Robinson. Or maybe I'll be the next Harold Bishop and just keep popping back over the years."

The star promised to discuss his time on Neighbours in his upcoming stage show Toad on the Road, before going on to tease his first episode as director.

"And although I won't be bringing you our fantastic storylines from in front of the camera, I will be bringing them to you from the other side, behind the camera," he added. "I've just started director training and have just finished filming my first episode as director – so I really hope that you enjoy that."

Ryan Maloney is saying goodbye to his role as Toadie Rebecchi in Neighbours. Amazon/Fremantle

In a touching tribute to his role, and to the fans who have watched him through the years, Moloney added: "Thank you all for the love that you have shown me and Toadie over the years. Three decades, in fact.

"I'll miss you, I'll miss him, and I'll miss Erinsborough... but whatever you do, make sure you don't miss what's going to happen on Ramsay Street."

Neighbours' executive director Jason Herbison shared his own thoughts on the upcoming departure: "Toadie is an Australian television icon and Ryan is Ramsay Street royalty. The street won't be the same without seeing him every week however there's every chance he will pop back in the future.

"In the meantime, we're thrilled to support his directing ambitions and can't wait for viewers to see how Toadie's season-long story arc plays out. Ryan's been instrumental in the journey and has blown us away with his performance."

Arriving on Ramsay Street back in 1995, Toadie has been through all manner of chaos in his time, including five marriages, grief, and the return from the dead of lost love Dee Bliss – with star Madeleine West returning to play not just Dee, but her secret twin sister Andrea!

Toadie is currently wed to Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who forgave his fling with previous wife Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden). But we wonder whether the news of Moloney's on-screen departure means Toadie and Terese are heading for a split...

We'll miss you, Toadie – however you wave goodbye, do come back soon!

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.

