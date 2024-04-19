It's been little over six months since Neighbours made its high-profile return on Amazon Freevee – but the beloved Australian soap has already achieved an impressive new accomplishment.

The long-running series has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, with the show now eligible for the prestigious award for the first time due to it being available to view internationally – including in the US.

The news was acknowledged in a post on the official Neighbours Instagram account, which read: "Neighbours has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award and we couldn’t be more thrilled."

It continued: "A huge congratulations to all of our incredible cast and crew (see you in Hollywood…)"

Matt Wilson as Aaron Brennan, Takaya Honda as David Tanaka, Hana Abe-Tucker as Isla Tanaka-Brennan and Hannah Monson as Nicolette Stone in Neighbours
Matt Wilson as Aaron Brennan, Takaya Honda as David Tanaka, Hana Abe-Tucker as Isla Tanaka-Brennan and Hannah Monson as Nicolette Stone in Neighbours Amazon Freevee

The soap will be competing with a number of high-profile and long-running American shows as it vies for the Best Daytime Drama Series gong, with the other nominees including The Bold and The Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and The Restless.

It represents quite a turnaround for the soap after it looked to have finished for good when its cancellation was announced back in March 2022, with the show even airing what seemed to be a fairly conclusive finale.

However in November 2022, it was revealed that Freevee was stepping in to revive the series, with the show – and several of Ramsey Street's most popular residents – eventually returning to our screens in September 2023.
And if this new success is anything to go by, it seems fans won't have to worry about any further cancellations any time soon...

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.

