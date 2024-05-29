So, it's safe to say that Stause is no stranger to the world of soaps, and is adding another notch to her acting belt with this exciting guest role in Neighbours.

Stause will be jetting off to Australia this July to kick off filming as the series's latest guest star, and will be playing the role of Yasmine 'Yas' Shields, described as "a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity".

On the announcement of her new role in Neighbours, Stause said: "I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show!

"Coming from the world of soaps in the US, it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street, here I come!"

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison also said of the news: "We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of Neighbours. We created a character especially for her, and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive.

"Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street."

Whether or not Stause's upcoming role in Neighbours will also play out in Selling Sunset remains to be seen, but seeing as her partner G Flip is Australian, it sure would make for quite a great snapshot into their life on the other side of the world.

While we can dream of a subtle Selling Sunset x Neighbours crossover, we do have an eighth season of the reality show to look forward to in the future – and it's set to be pretty major.

Stause previously told Gay Times back in April: "We just finished filming season eight and… whoa.

"I will say it probably ties for the most dramatic season we’ve ever had. I’ve had some really exciting real estate moments, and I’m happy to say that I didn’t bring the drama."

As for her role in Neighbours, we'll just have to wait and see how Yas slots into the drama of Ramsay Street.

It's safe to say, though, that the revived series has been enjoying the fruits of its labours as of late, with Neighbours being nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award.

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.