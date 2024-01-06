The revival is being hosted by Graham Norton upon its return to screens on ITV, but who was the original host on the show? And which famous faces have fronted Wheel of Fortune over the years?

Read on for all you need to know about the past presenters of Wheel of Fortune.

Who was the first host of Wheel of Fortune?

Nicky Campbell

Nicky Campbell was the first host of Wheel of Fortune in the UK. He hosted the show from 1988 to 1996 for eight seasons. Throughout his tenure on the show, he was joined by Angela Ekaette, Carol Smillie and Jenny Powell.

Since his hosting days, Campbell has gone on to work in radio and in 1997, he joined BBC Radio 5 Live and presented the mid-morning phone in show for five years before replacing Julian Worricker in the breakfast slot in 2003.

His other television work includes Watchdog, Panorama and he currently co-hosts ITV's Long Last Family with Davina McCall.

Who were the past presenters of Wheel of Fortune?

Bradley Walsh

Bradley Walsh took over from Campbell in 1997 for just one season, which had 50 episodes. He was joined by Jenny Powell.

Walsh is best known for presenting The Chase, Blankety Blank, Keep It in the Family and Odd One In. He is currently slated to co-present Gladiators with his son, Barney, on BBC One later this year.

John Leslie

John Leslie hosted Wheel of Fortune from 1998 to 2001 for four seasons. Jenny Powell hosted the show alongside him, as well as Terri Seymour for one season.

Leslie is a former Blue Peter presenter and is also known for working on This Morning with Fern Britton. He was also the first studio host for the UK version of Survivor.

Leslie's career came to a halt in 2002 after Ulrika Jonsson wrote in her autobiography that "an acquaintance" had raped her when she was 19. Leslie was named as the attacker on television by presenter Matthew Wright, who later apologised and said he had named him in error. Leslie denied the accusation. He was never charged for offences against Jonsson.

He was charged in June 2003 with assaulting a woman twice in 1997, but the prosecution dropped the charges after new information came to light.

In 2018, Leslie was cleared of assaulting a woman at a nightclub in June 2017 after a two-day trial, and in 2019 Leslie was charged with sexually assaulting a then 30-year-old woman in Westminster in 2008. He pleaded not guilty and was cleared of this charge by a jury in October 2020.

Paul Hendy

Paul Henry was the last Wheel of Fortune host and presented the show for one season in 2001, alongside Terri Seymour.

Hendy is a TV presenter and has worked on a series of shows including Don't Try This at Home, Dear Mr Barker and The Disney Club. Nowadays, he writes, directs and produces his own short films.

Wheel of Fortune airs on ITV1, ITVX and STV on Saturday 6th January at 6pm.

