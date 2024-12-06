Ghosts' Martha Howe-Douglas recalls Horrible Histories skills for West End debut
"Back in the day, the music videos were my favourite part of the series."
It will no doubt please many Horrible Histories fans to learn that Martha Howe-Douglas has not forgotten her days as Cleopatra, Boudicca and Elizabeth I in the beloved CBBC Series – in fact, she relies on it today more than ever.
Currently on stage making her West End debut in the comedy show A Christmas Carol(ish), the Ghosts actor plays cruise ship singer Chantelle, who reluctantly agrees to perform in a bonkers performance of A Christmas Carol put on by Mr Swallow – the alter ego of Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Howe-Douglas said she had to look back on her Horrible Histories days for help with her role's singing and dancing: "Back in the day, the music videos were my favourite part of the series, pretending to be a pop star.
"But this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life, and one of the best things I’ve ever done."
Howe-Douglas recently performed on stage for the first time ever in the off-West End version of The Government Inspector, where she was pulled into the role of the governor's wife on short notice, and once again this time she found herself thrown in at the deep end.
She said: "On the Government Inspector I had 10 days, so I definitely said, 'I will not do this again,' and yet here I am!
"The role was originally played by Sarah Hadland, who is of course now in Strictly, so I had to kind of catch up with it. The team has been fantastic support and very patient, though."
She went on to say how the show features lots of Mr Swallow, and how Mohammed's constant riffing means she has to be "ready for everything".
"In rehearsal, there's been a lot of breaking character."
But with no Ghosts Christmas special this year, the actress said the play was the perfect way to spend the festive season: "It’s a proper festive romp, so it’s actually perfect for me.
"It’s Christmas personified, so I really hope we start people's Christmases off with a massive grin."
When and where can I see A Christmas Carol(ish)?
A Christmas Carol(ish) will run until 31st December 2024 at @sohoplace, with shows every Monday to Saturday (apart from Sunday 29th).
The West End's newest theatre sits near Tottenham Court Road station, and is easily accessible on the Elizabeth and Central Line.
How much do A Christmas Carol(ish) cost?
Tickets start from £43 at London Theatre Direct, but be aware that availability is running low!
