Jake, who is now a father, is attempting to juggle working from home with raising his energetic three-year-old, while Ben worries his parents by planning a big adventure, and Karen struggles with frustrations both professional and personal.

Fans can also expect an appearance from the family's often unwelcome friend Jane, but who else is appearing in the special and where might you have seen them before?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of the 2024 Outnumbered Christmas special.

Outnumbered cast: Who stars in the 2024 Christmas special?

Here are the main cast members and characters in the Outnumbered 2024 Christmas special. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Hugh Dennis as Pete Brockman

Claire Skinner as Sue Brockman

Tyger Drew-Honey as Jake Brockman

Daniel Roche as Ben Brockman

Ramona Marquez as Karen Brockman

Hattie Morahan as Jane

Kerena Jagpal as Rani

Aurora Skarli as Zara

Mark Silcox as Delivery Man

Louis Tyrrell as Trainee Delivery Man

Adam Morris as Howard the Neighbour

Hugh Dennis plays Pete Brockman

Hugh Dennis as Pete in Outnumbered. BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence

Who is Pete Brockman? Pete is a history teacher, the husband of Sue, and father to Jake, Ben and Karen.

Where have I seen Hugh Dennis? A comedian and actor, Dennis is known for his work as a panellist on Mock the Week, as well as his roles in series such as My Hero, Not Going Out, Fleabag and The Couple Next Door. He also appeared as a contestant on Taskmaster, presents The Great British Dig, and had a role in the films Nativity Rocks! and No Time to Die.

Claire Skinner plays Sue Brockman

Claire Skinner as Sue in Outnumbered. BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence

Who is Sue Brockman? Sue is Pete's wife and mother to Jake, Ben and Karen, who when we last saw her was an office manager.

Where have I seen Claire Skinner? Skinner is known for appearing in the film Bridget Jones's Diary, as well as having roles in series such as Life Begins, Sense and Sensibility, Doctor Who, Inside No. 9, Scream Street, Ted Lasso, McDonald & Dodds and Coma.

Tyger Drew-Honey plays Jake Brockman

Tyger Drew-Honey as Jake in Outnumbered.

Who is Jake Brockman? Jake is Pete and Sue's eldest son, and brother to Ben and Karen. When we last saw him, he was jetting off to work in New Zealand, but in the new special he is back in the country, and is father to a three-year-old.

Where have I seen Tyger Drew-Honey? Drew-Honey has also had roles in The Armstrong & Miller Show, Cuckoo, Citizen Khan, Death in Paradise and Grantchester, while he has also appeared on entertainment shows such as Celebs Go Dating.

Daniel Roche plays Ben Brockman

Daniel Roche as Ben in Outnumbered. BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence

Who is Ben Brockman? Ben is Pete and Sue's second child, and brother to Jake and Karen. In this new special, he is planning a big adventure, which worries his parents.

Where have I seen Daniel Roche? While Roche hasn't acted much since his role in Outnumbered, he did previously appear in shows such as Just William and Dani's House.

Ramona Marquez plays Karen Brockman

Ramona Marquez as Karen in Outnumbered. BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence

Who is Karen Brockman? Karen is Pete and Sue's youngest child, and sister to Jake and Ben. In this new special, she is struggling to get by at work, where she is frustrated by the incompetence of her colleagues, while she is also frustrated by her "not wholly satisfactory" girlfriends.

Where have I seen Ramona Marquez? Marquez hasn't acted much since her role in Outnumbered, but as a child she did have roles in films such as The King's Speech, Arthur Christmas and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Hattie Morahan plays Jane

Hattie Morahan as Jane in Outnumbered. BBC

Who is Jane? Jane is Sue's friend, who frequently outstays her welcome and has a history of unsatisfactory relationships. She is the mother of Alexa, who was Karen's friend at school.

Where have I seen Hattie Morahan? As well as her role in Outnumbered, Morahan has appeared in series such as Midsomer Murders, Inside No. 9, Hijack and Fool Me Once, as well as in films including Beauty and the Beast, Official Secrets, Enola Holmes, Operation Mincemeat and Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Kerena Jagpal plays Rani

Tyger Drew-Honey as Jake and Kerena Jagpal as Rani in Outnumbered. BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence

Who is Rani? Little is known about Rani at this point, but from promo images it seems she is Jake's partner.

Where have I seen Kerena Jagpal? Jagpal has previously had roles in DI Ray and 3 Body Problem.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mark Silcox plays Delivery Man

Mark Silcox in Sneakerhead. BBC / UKTV/Jack Barnes

Who is Delivery Man? Little is known about this new character other than his job - a delivery man.

Where have I seen Mark Silcox? A comedian and actor, Silcox has previously had roles in series including Man Like Mobeen, Sick of It, Mandy, Big Boys and Sneakerhead.

Adam Morris plays Howard the Neighbour

Adam Morris in Sister Boniface Mysteries. BBC/BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

Who is Howard the Neighbour? Howard appears to be Ben and Sue's neighbour in their new house.

Where have I seen Adam Morris? Morris has previously had roles in series such as Genie in the House, My Family, The Sister, Sister Boniface Mysteries and Nolly.

The Outnumbered Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 26th December at 9:40pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.