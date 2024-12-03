The series came to an end, fittingly, with its ninth season, which included such successes as Boo to a Goose, The Trolley Problem and CTRL ALT ESC, as well as a memorable season finale from which this documentary derives its title.

Plodding On reunited guest stars from across the show's nine seasons, including Katherine Parkinson (Rivals), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) and Robin Askwith (who memorably took part in the bus episode hoax).

The premise of the episode was a party celebrating the final episode of Inside No. 9, with each of the cast members – including Pemberton and Shearsmith – playing exaggerated versions of themselves.

Now, though, the party's over (as the documentary title suggests), and all that's left to do is look back at the joy and suspense that the show gave us over its decade on the air.

The BBC has now confirmed that Inside No. 9: The Party's Over will air on BBC Two and iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday 22nd December.

If that's not enough Inside No. 9 action for you, then you'll be pleased to hear that the show lives on in the form of a play titled Stage/Fright, which has a limited West End run lined up from January to April 2025.

Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright.

Meanwhile, a collection of the season 7-9 scripts was recently released by Hachette in paperback and deluxe hardcover formats, for those who want to pore over every detail from the comfort of their homes.

As the final season aired earlier this year, Pemberton told Radio Times: "One of the joys of working with another person is you don't feel alone, and that takes the pressure off both of us...

"If I do have a concern about the show ending, it's to do with feeling creatively wrung out – it's not the fear that no one will want to work with us, or that no one will remember us. I think we've made our mark."

