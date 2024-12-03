Thankfully, fans don't have too long to wait till that moment, and we now know exactly when it will come, with the release date and time having now been confirmed on the schedule.

This year's Death in Paradise Christmas special is officially set to air at 8:30pm on Sunday 22nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer – get marking your calendars.

Death in Paradise Christmas special. BBC

The episode comes at a good time for fans of the Paradise franchise, with a new spin-off, Return to Paradise, having just aired, and a Christmas special for the show's other spin-off, Beyond Paradise, also on the schedule.

When Gilet's casting was first announced, it was revealed that his character Mervin "isn’t overly pleased with his new surroundings" when he arrives on Saint Marie – which has certainly also been the case for some of the show's past detectives.

Read more:

Gilet said of being cast in the role: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

"This is a big show with a big heart, and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated."

Gilet will be joined in the cast for the feature length Christmas special by returning regular cast members Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules.

They are all expected to be back for the show's 14th season, which is expected to start airing soon after the special, taking fans into the new year.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Death in Paradise will air at 8:30pm on Sunday 22nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Season 1-13 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.