The second season brought in an impressive audience viewing figure of over 2 million and this third season is set to continue on the success of the crime drama so far, blending humour and mystery.

The first two episodes will be co-written by Daniel Rusteau and two-time Sunday Times bestselling author Robert Thorogood, set to be an adaptation of Thorogood's third novel Queen of Poisons.

Amy Reith will write episodes three and four, while Julia Gilbert will write episodes five and six.

Samantha Bond, Jo Martin and Cara Horgan in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV

The synopsis for season 3 reads: "Now an established part of newly promoted DI Tanika Malik’s (Natalie Dew) crime solving team, retired archaeologist Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), dog walker Suzie Harris (Jo Martin) and vicar’s wife Becks Starling (Cara Horgan) are back and bringing their unconventional methods to a string of high-profile murders.

"From the sudden death of the nicest man in Marlow, the town’s beloved Mayor, to a celebrity chef found dead at the launch of his cookbook with half the town in attendance, the team will be working under the watchful eye of the Marlow community. They’ll also be called to action at a university reunion in an eerie manor house where in a surprising twist, Becks finds herself amongst the suspects. Could this case threaten our amateur sleuths’ roles as civilian advisors?"

On the announcement of The Marlow Murder Club returning for season 3, Claire Hookway, commissioning executive for UKTV, said: “Following the huge success of the first two series, we’re thrilled to return with another instalment where Judith, Suzie, Becks, and our police team are faced with three puzzling new mysteries to solve.

"We’re excited to treat the audience to more joyous fun in the beautiful town of Marlow, with many surprises and clever twists in store.”

Similarly, Emma Tibbetts, director of programming for drama, added: "We cannot wait to bring viewers a third series of The Marlow Murder Club. Audiences have truly embraced this charming crime drama, and it’s a joy to continue the journey with our much-loved characters. It promises even more surprises, wit, and the irrepressible sleuthing trio that fans have come to adore."

Previously speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press on the set of season 2, Tanika star Natalie Dew expressed her own thoughts about what she could envision for future seasons.

She said: "I think we all have absolute daydreams about it. Like, I was talking to Phill [Langhorne] the other day, he plays Brendan, and he was saying he was hoping there might be an episode one day where Brendan's part of an amateur dramatics team in Marlow, and we get to sort of see him be a thesp.

"So I think everybody has a weird daydream in their head of where they think this will go. Rob's got way better ideas than we have, so sadly he's not picking up on any of them. But I'm gonna keep ringing the bell, basically, of definitely being abroad. But yeah, a Christmassy one I'd love. I would really hope for that."

Becks star Cara Horgan also said she "wouldn't say no to an episode abroad", but added that "we'd just be delighted with whatever we get, really".

"Because we trust the writers and the characters are really fun to play," she said, "and with our returning actors as well, we've all got such a nice rapport together that it's a real jolly working with all of them. So yeah, it would be great news."

While a release date for the new season hasn't yet been announced, we do know it's set to land on our screens sometime in 2026 so not too long to wait at all.

The Marlow Murder Club seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on U.

