When she sets off on her sunlit adventure, though, she soon strikes up a romantic relationship with Niko (Gerald Kyd), the wealthy owner of the hotel that she's staying at.

Although it seems like a holiday romance, Niko asks Emma to move in with him and that's when things start to take a turn.

Neil Morrissey plays Pete. Channel 5

Although he's asked her to move in with him, Niko then says that there's just one catch: he needs a whopping £200,000 loan to secure the property, which he states will be sent right back to her. But unfortunately, he disappears with the cash – leaving Emma both heartbroken and robbed.

£200,000 worse off, we follow Emma as she struggles to make sense of her whirlwind romance and makes it her mission to get back what's hers.

Like any good 5 thriller, the shorter format dramas manage to grip viewers and keep them hooked with easy-to-follow storylines and unexpected twists. At the time of its initial release, Morrissey told RadioTimes.com and other press of the storylines: "In terms of the storyline, it's one of the great hooks within it, that we as the audience will be sitting with our doubts. First of all we're going to be thinking, 'Oh my God, this is amazing'. And then a certain point where everyone goes, 'Oh my God'.

"The plot changes because this woman is suddenly going to have this amazing life, and then all of a sudden, everyone's going, 'Oh watch out, girl. Watch out'. So in terms of the storyline, in terms of how involved the viewer is going to be, there’s going to be those who go 'Go for it, girl', and there's other people who are going to go 'Watch out'."

Lindsay added: "And I really like it for that. And I think they'll be rooting for her. And that's what I thought was brilliant. It’s actually really interesting how prolific it is, sadly."

The official 5 synopsis for Love Rat also reads: "When Niko needs what he says is a short-term loan to complete the villa purchase, Emma happily lends him the money.

"But then Niko, her money and her dreams of a new life disappear. Desperate, she sets out to find him and get her money back, descending into a shadowy underworld of conmen where nothing is at is seems, and uncovering an even more twisted truth as she battles for justice.

"Starting out as an escapist fantasy in the sun, Love Rat transforms into a terrifying psychological thriller."

Love Rat is available to stream on Netflix.

