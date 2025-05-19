Speaking on Australia’s Today, Cruise said: “Yeah, we’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible.

“It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick.”

While many want to see more Top Gun content, Cruise did tease other projects in the pipeline, saying: “There’s numerous other films that we’re actively working on right now. I’m always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film.

“I just finished a film with Alejandro Iñárritu too, who did The Revenant, and we’ll be coming out with that. That was an extraordinary experience and [Christopher McQuarrie] and I are always working on several different films.”

Cruise of course reprised his original Top Gun role as Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in the 2022 follow-up film, which also starred the likes of Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and plenty more.

As of now, Cruise will soon be seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which many have been left to believe will be the final film in the hit franchise.

Having premiered at Cannes just the other week, the film garnered a seven-and-a-half-minute standing ovation, with reviews praising the action-packed movie.

Our very own RadioTimes.com review said of the movie: "A gloomy, desperate atmosphere pervades Final Reckoning for much of its runtime, and it really does feel that this mission is the most vital – and, of course, impossible – of all for Ethan and co. A fitting feel for the final film."

With the word 'final' tellingly in the title of the film, it seems as though that's the end for Cruise and Mission: Impossible – but not for the actor's love of action movies.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise doubled down on previous statements that he would continue working into his 80s, saying instead: “I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s.”

He added: “I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films – I’m excited."

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 21st May 2025.

