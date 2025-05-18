In fact, one critic wrote in a post on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, that the film is "the BIGGEST SURPRISE of the year and easily the BEST Disney live action remake yet" - high praise indeed.

Another critic agreed, and added that while the film hits similar beats to the original, it also has some added "new flavours".

Another critic called the film "heartwarming" and said it gave "more depth to Lilo & Nani" than the original, while another said that while "Stitch will completely steal your heart", newcomer Maia Kealoha should also be praised, and is "a breakout star".

One more said: "Some supporting characters are underserved (though I like some new additions), but #LiloandStitch 2025 maintains the original’s strong emotional core, with a greater focus on the bond (and tensions) between Lilo and Nani. It’s got genuine heart in a way some Disney remakes lack."

The new Lilo & Stitch comes after the original was released in 2002, and alongside Kealoha as Lilo and Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch, it also stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B Vance and Zach Galifianakis.

It arrives after Disney's most recent live-action remake, Snow White, which was released earlier this year. Meanwhile a live-action remake of another animated film, Dreamworks' How to Train Your Dragon, is also on the way this summer.

Lilo & Stitch will be released on Friday 23rd May 2025.

