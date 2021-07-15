Disney’s Lilo and Stitch live action remake – what we know so far

We all know Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride is possibly one of the catchiest Disney movie songs, so prepare to have that ear worm get stuck in your head again as Disney is remaking Lilo and Stitch.

Advertisement

The animation was first released in 2002 but has made the ever-growing list of animated movies Disney’s remaking as a live action movie.

Unlike it’s predecessors (see: Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and Jungle Book) this movie will head straight to Disney Plus, according to The DisInsider. The report also claimed original Stitch voice artist Chris Sanders would return and that the project was still searching for a director. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for the year

Lilo & Stitch release date: When will it come out?

The Lilo and Stitch live action remake is in development, so we are a way off from a release date or even a production date. It was thought filming would begin in 2020 but, well, we know how last year went.

Lilo & Stitch cast: Who will star?

Rumour has it that director and writer Chris Sanders, who originally voiced Stitch, is returning. Stitch will be in CGI form, so fingers crossed we steer clear of a Sonic the Hedgehog situation. We don’t need to have anymore nightmares.

So far, Disney has done well – the Beast and Dumbo both involved CGI. We have no other news on casting yet but will keep you posted.

Lilo & Stitch plot: What is the movie about?

If you’re expecting the same story but in live-action, we’d say where have you been? The live action movies so far have made some changes to the classics. Beauty and the Beast gave us more backstory for Belle and the Beast, Dumbo was a darker take and Mulan’s retelling involved new characters, no Mushu (controversially) and more martial arts.

Don’t get too anxious though, Lilo & Stitch should stay quite close to the original with Sanders returning. The original story followed a schoolgirl and her sister in Hawaii after their parents die. Lonely, little girl Lilo, tries to find a friend, and comes across Stitch, a result of an alien genetic experiment. The pair become firm friends but find themselves getting into a lot of trouble along the way.

The new synopsis says: “The story is about the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.”

Sanders did raise concerns following the announcement, explaining animation allowed for Stitch to be an alien “yet still cute”, whereas CGI might not allow for that. It remains to be seen!

Hopefully the heartwarming story won’t be tweaked too much and we’ll soon hear the cries of ‘Ohana!’.

Lilo & Stitch latest news

The movie will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who worked on Aladdin and are also attached to the new Inspector Gadget reboot. Mike Van Waes is screenwriter on the project.

The movie will also film in Hawaii. Shooting was meant to start last year but, with COVID, there’s been no news of rescheduling yet.

Advertisement

The Lilo & Stitch live action movie has no release date yet. For more movie news, check out our Movies hub, or for something to watch right now visit our Radio Times TV Guide.