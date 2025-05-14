The synopsis for the film says: "Here, he encounters a colourful cast of oddball locals who slowly come to hold a special place in his heart, including no-nonsense choreographer Jill (Wilson)."

Theodora plays Jill's daughter Cara in the film, while Hullraisers' Matilda Firth plays Sutherland's daughter Emma. The four of them can be seen in a first-look image together, above.

Theodora Williams and Ayda Field Williams in 2023. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Also starring in the film are Katherine Ryan, Sir Derek Jacobi, Mawaan Rizwan, Maria Friedman, Jason Manford, Asim Chaudhry, Danny Dyer, Ray Fearon, Alice Eve, Lucien Laviscount, James Lance, Meera Syal, Savannah Lee Smith and Eden Hamilton.

Read more:

Tinsel Town comes from director Chris Foggin (Bank of Dave), while the script has been written by Frazer Flintham, Adam Brown and Piers Ashworth.

Theodora Williams is the daughter of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field Williams, with the couple also having three other children, Colette, Charlton and Beau.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Robbie's life was recently adapted for acclaimed biopic Better Man, in which he appeared as a CGI chimpanzee.

That film, which was released at the end of last year, starred Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Kate Mulvany, Alison Steadman and Damon Herriman, with narration from Robbie himself.

Tinsel Town will air on Sky Cinema at Christmas 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.