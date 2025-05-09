The film follows Rose (Elizabeth Reaser), whose life is turned upside down when an elderly woman arrives at her doorstep, claiming the house is hers.

As per the synopsis, the night "spirals into chaos" and Rose is forced to confront her insecurities, "while navigating relationships from her past and present".

When Goggins was first given the script for the movie, he told Metro that he was "weeping almost uncontrollably" and was so moved that he initially turned down the chance to star in the film.

Goggins explained: "I said, 'No I can't. Absolutely not. You don't have me to play Sammy.'

"There was a lot of anxiety. I just didn't want to let me wife down."

Recalling the night that the film is based on, Goggins told the publication: "She just walked her through her memory of this space. It greatly affected my wife and her journey in this world, and she decided to weave this story out of that chance encounter."

Read more:

Speaking of working with his wife on this collaboration, Goggins told Radio Times magazine: "The adjustment was very difficult the first couple of days! We’re both Scorpios. We are extremely independent people.

"We both have very specific ideas about things. She was the director and I had to listen to her the way that I listened to directors – but I had to push back on things that I disagreed with, for my story.

"But we did find a rhythm. And we did get to a place where we weren’t taking things personally."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Uninvited is showing in UK cinemas.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.