The game-changing climatic events of the Infinity saga – which was the culmination of over 10 years of interconnected storytelling – reached the very highs of superhero filmmaking, so it’s no surprise that the studio has been struggling to recapture that magic.

The following Multiverse saga has proven fairly messy to say the least. The studio has been attempting to pass the baton from the first generation of heroes to a newly emerging roster including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) for some time now.

The franchise has also taken a knock from audiences suffering superhero fatigue post-pandemic, there’s been a shift from quantity over quality (due to the launch of Disney+) and it appeared that the studio lost sight of the direction for its cinematic universe, instead relying on nostalgia for previous projects to win back fans (here’s looking at you, Deadpool & Wolverine).

And while the multiverse is a fun concept, particularly for longtime comic book fans who are well versed in the often bonkers crossover events, the huge scope, expanded ensembles and low stakes due to time-wimey shenanigans have undoubtedly led to apathy and disillusionment among viewers.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, asreaders can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have aaccount. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as amember. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

Thankfully, the latest instalment from director Jake Schreier proves a return to form for the franchise, with Florence Pugh’s ragtag band of antiheroes recapturing the heart, humour and amusing antics of early Infinity Saga instalments such as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers.

The team-up, featuring the likes of Yelena Belova (Pugh), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Bob (Lewis Pullman), is undoubtedly protagonist-driven and set within a (refreshingly) self-contained story.

The excellent cast also share a genuine chemistry and emotion, with Schreier unafraid to delve into darker themes such as guilt, depression and battling your inner demons. The entertaining fractious and chaotic antiheroes become an unlikely band of heroes, with redemption at the core of the story.

While Thunderbolts* replicates the winning framework of early MCU entries, the cast and crew also bring a fresh angle to the franchise with the darker themes, a whole new – and self-aware – team (#notmyavengers!) and an introduction of Mission: Impossible-esque practical stunts.

The critically-praised film – plus the subsequent post-credit scenes – lays the groundwork for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and shows the path to success for the next big instalment, especially with star Anthony Mackie recently sharing in an interview with IGN that the creative team are looking to recapture "that old Marvel feeling".

Avengers: Doomsday needs to be a character-driven story first and foremost

(L-R) Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, Florence Pugh and Wyatt Russell in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

Director Jake Schreier has utilised an overlooked element in the recent MCU – focusing on the story and characters over fan service and incessant cameos.

Thunderbolts* works so well because the excellent ensemble are afforded the time to delve into their complex characters, gradually opening up with one another, allowing the audience to fully connect with – and care for – the endearingly chaotic crew.

The best MCU entries undoubtedly follow a similar character-driven format with their own distinct feel, such as the political thriller of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the ragtag galactic escapades of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the unique, futuristic world building of Black Panther.

It also helps that the characters have been introduced in previous films and TV shows, including Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Bucky proving the connective tissue bridging the gap between the old and new phases.

Furthermore, it’s surprisingly self-aware, with the absence of the Avengers looming large. The team are constantly told that the Avengers are gone and that the world is lacking in the heroes department – perhaps this is Marvel accepting and admitting their difficulties in assembling a new roster of heroes post-Endgame?

Why the Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement is a concern

While Thunderbolts* tells a timely and emotional story set in a predominantly self-contained outing – an element which looks to be replicated in the upcoming retro futuristic The Fantastic Four: First Steps – the casting announcements for Avengers: Doomsday seem to tell a different story.

It’s fair to say that Robert Downey Jr and the Russo brothers reveal at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 were met with groans and bemusement by many fans, especially following Downey Jr’s jibe at the studio in his speech after winning Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 BAFTA ceremony.

Concern that Marvel was wheeling out previous stalwarts in an attempt to ‘save the franchise’ were further stoked in the recent five-and-a-half-hour-long casting announcement for Avengers: Doomsday.

Along with the Thunderbolts/New Avengers and Fantastic Four teams, there were notable X-Men reveals from the original films, the newer instalments and even Channing Tatum’s Gambit, whose comedic take on the beloved mutant debuted in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Robert Downey Jr has joined the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The casting certainly hints at a similar approach to multiverse instalments such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine, with the films featuring an onslaught of cameos from previous actors and a whole load of fan service.

While Chris Evans’s cameo as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine was amusing, and likewise, it was heartwarming to see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire swinging alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, it’s time for the Marvel machine to move on from the past.

Thunderbolts* succeeds because it’s a more grounded, character-driven story like early MCU instalments. There are also genuine stakes (something which has been missing since the snap in Avengers: Infinity War), a darker tone and a narrative which finally affords audiences the time to truly care for these individuals.

The film looks forward rather than to the past, too, establishing a genuinely excellent team led by the likes of the incredibly talented (and bankable) stars such as Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Lewis Pullman. The New Avengers vs Sam Wilson’s Avengers is also an intriguing and unique angle.

Marvel needs to balance the character-driven format with the wider set-up when approaching Avengers: Doomsday, or they risk losing even more fans who have come back on board due to Thunderbolts*.

Hopefully, these newer teams – alongside the likes of Shang-Chi – can decisively form the new generation of heroes which will finally take the MCU into a new era. And who better to lead the way?

Thunderbolts* is now showing in UK cinemas.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.