Of course, the film is also still very much a summer blockbuster full of action sequences and the usual quippy banter we've come to expect from the MCU, so when RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively to Bob/The Sentry/The Void star Lewis Pullman, we asked how he navigated the blend between the film's light-heartedness and its more serious themes.

"It was a hard tonal balance to get exactly right," he explained. "Jake [Schreier, director] was really our compass for all that.

"And it's a hard topic, because you want to pay respect to the right terms that should be used when you're talking about stuff like this, but also, at the same time, you don't want to be scared of talking about it, scared of saying the wrong thing.

"And that's what's so helpful about having a gang of misfits trying to discuss topics like these," he added. "It kind of sheds that strict nature around, like, if you say the wrong thing, then you're a bad person [and] you shouldn't talk about this kind of stuff anymore.

"Like, we should obviously take the time and educate ourselves about the right terminology, but also, at the same time, just not be hard on ourselves for failing and falling on the way there.

"I think that's what's so beautiful about using the Thunderbolts as a vessel to explore some of these deeper topics."

Director Schreier – who is known for his work on the hit Netflix series Beef – added that he was keen to explore some of these topics based partly on the fact that it was something he could connect with personally.

"I'm friends with a lot of artists, and there tends to be a fair amount of that," he said. "[But] those people that I know that struggle with that are also some of the funniest, most engaging people that I know.

"There's never this sense that one place that you find yourself in defines you, and also there's often the best comedy in darkness. So it didn't feel like we had to pick and choose what that was."

He continued that he had explored similar themes in Beef and had come to realise that "ideas about the void or emptiness are not niche ideas anymore".

"Everyone at this point can connect with those things," he said. "And it might seem a little strange to make a summer blockbuster about that... [but] that isn't actually a contradiction, you know what I mean? This is something that can connect as widely as anything else."

As noted above, one of the avenues for exploring these themes came from the incorporation of The Sentry/The Void – and this was a character who Schreier took great pride in bringing to the MCU for the first time.

"He's always been a parable for mental health," he explained. "So it's been funny to see the online reactions [of], like, 'How are they gonna beat him?' And it's like, just like Superman has kryptonite, Sentry's kryptonite is The Void, this other side of himself. And it's always about that duality and that conflict."

