The Beatles biopic movies recruit Adolescence writer for 4-film "cinematic event"
Jack Thorne is one of three screenwriters reported to be involved in the project so far.
We're still almost three years out from the release of Sam Mendes's four upcoming Beatles biopics – but more and more details are emerging about the talent involved in the "cinematic event".
Back in April, it was finally confirmed that the Fab Four would be portrayed by Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan, and now information is filtering through about the screenwriters Mendes has secured to write the scripts.
According to Deadline, three different writers are now attached, with Adolescence scribe Jack Thorne, Conclave's Peter Straughan and acclaimed playwright Jez Butterworth (whose previous film credits include Spectre, Ford v Ferrari and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) all on board the project.
Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025
Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less.
Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account.
It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm.
Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member.
It's not yet clear if these screenwriters will be writing one of the films each or if they will be collaborating on all four, but we'll be keeping an eye on all the latest developments for further news on that front.
Previously, it had been reported that Krysty Wilson-Cairns – best known for co-writing 1917 with Mendes and Last Night in Soho with Edgar Wright – was set to work on the project, so it's very possible that she could also be involved, but that is unconfirmed at this stage.
Read more:
- The Beatles movies release date window and cast confirmed
- The Beatles movies might already have made a big casting mistake that will be hard to ignore
It was confirmed alongside the casting announcements at April's CinemaCon event in Las Vegas that all four biopics would be released simultaneously in April 2028 in what is being described as "A Four-Film Cinematic Event ".
Mendes has declared that the films are a "chance to understand them a little more deeply", with the official logline teasing: "Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary."
The Beatles films will be released in April 2028.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.