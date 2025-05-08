According to Deadline, three different writers are now attached, with Adolescence scribe Jack Thorne, Conclave's Peter Straughan and acclaimed playwright Jez Butterworth (whose previous film credits include Spectre, Ford v Ferrari and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) all on board the project.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

It's not yet clear if these screenwriters will be writing one of the films each or if they will be collaborating on all four, but we'll be keeping an eye on all the latest developments for further news on that front.

Previously, it had been reported that Krysty Wilson-Cairns – best known for co-writing 1917 with Mendes and Last Night in Soho with Edgar Wright – was set to work on the project, so it's very possible that she could also be involved, but that is unconfirmed at this stage.

Read more:

It was confirmed alongside the casting announcements at April's CinemaCon event in Las Vegas that all four biopics would be released simultaneously in April 2028 in what is being described as "A Four-Film Cinematic Event ".

Mendes has declared that the films are a "chance to understand them a little more deeply", with the official logline teasing: "Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary."

The Beatles films will be released in April 2028.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.