The Fab Four were reunited for what has been described as their final new song together, entitled Now and Then.

Now and Then was initially written and recorded by John Lennon in the 1970s and later developed by other band members in 1995, but limited technology meant they were unhappy with the sound quality.

However, AI technology pioneered by Peter Jackson enabled Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr to lift Lennon's voice from the demo and turn it into a song featuring all four members.

The farewell song was accompanied by a Jackson-led music video as well as a 12-minute documentary film written and directed by Oliver Murray, featuring exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon and Jackson.

If the release of Now and Then has left you wanting to take a deep dive into the band’s discography, then read on for The Beatles albums in order.

This list includes The Beatles’ albums by order of release, from the band’s first studio album Please Please Please, which was released in 1963 and turned out to be a platinum-selling album both in the UK and the US, to their last studio album ever, Let It Be (1970), which featured songs including Across The Universe, Let It Be, Get Back and the Long And Winding Road.

Please Please Me (1963) With The Beatles (1963) A Hard Day’s Night (1964) Beatles For Sale (1964) Help! (1965) Rubber Soul (1965) Revolver (1966) Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967) The Beatles (White Album) (1968) Yellow Submarine (1969) Abbey Road (1969) Let It Be (1970)

So be sure to listen to them in order for the full impact of the band's developing talents.

