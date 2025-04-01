The Beatles movies release date window and cast confirmed
The four separate biopics will each focus on one member of the legendary group.
The cast of Sam Mendes's four upcoming Beatles biopics has officially been confirmed, with Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson playing John Lennon, Barry Keoghan playing Ringo Star and Joseph Quinn putting his spin on George Harrison.
Mendes announced the news during a surprise appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday night, during which the four stars appeared on stage.
Mendes also confirmed that his four separate biopics – which will each focus on one member of the legendary group – will all be released in April 2028.
The official longline for The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event reads (via Deadline): "Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary."
Mendes said: "We’re not just making one film about the Beatles – we’re making four. Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply."
Mendes went on to claim that Sony film boss Tom Rothman described the projects as “the first binge-able theatrical experience”.
After appearing on stage, all four actors recited lyrics from the band’s song Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and then took a Beatles-style synchronised bow.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Beatles films will be released in April 2028.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.