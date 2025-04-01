Mendes also confirmed that his four separate biopics – which will each focus on one member of the legendary group – will all be released in April 2028.

The official longline for The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event reads (via Deadline): "Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary."

The Beatles. Apple Corps; Disney+

Mendes said: "We’re not just making one film about the Beatles – we’re making four. Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply."

Mendes went on to claim that Sony film boss Tom Rothman described the projects as “the first binge-able theatrical experience”.

After appearing on stage, all four actors recited lyrics from the band’s song Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and then took a Beatles-style synchronised bow.

