Little else is known about the project at this stage, but the script is penned by Landes Echavarría and Duke Merriman – who previously collaborated on the aforementioned Monos.

Black Bear Pictures, responsible for the likes of the Oscar-nominated Sing Sing and Sydney Sweeney horror Immaculate, are behind the project.

Reptilia is the first film Madison has signed on to since taking home the Academy Award earlier this year for Anora, after she broke through in horror flick Scream 5 and Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

After wowing audiences in Alex Garland’s Civil War last year, following a three-year break after her award-nominated outing in The Power of the Dog, Dunst has several projects currently in post-production, including Derek Cianfrance crime drama Roofman, which also features big names like Channing Tatum and LaKeith Stanfield.

A release window for Reptilia is yet to be confirmed.

