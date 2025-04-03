Dean DeBlois, the creator of the film trilogy, will return for the sequel along with stars Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid.

The original How to Train Your Dragon 2 arrived in cinemas in 2014, four years after the original, with Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera once again voicing Hiccup and Astrid.

It was quite the starry affair, with Gerard Butler, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington and Djimon Hounsou lending their voices to the animated film, which followed Hiccup and his friends as they encountered his long-lost mother and a madman who wanted to conquer the world with a dragon army.

How to Train Your Dragon 2. Dreamworks Animation

So far, the live-action remake has received positive reviews from those who have watched an early unfinished version of it, with first reactions calling it "one of the best live-action adaptations thus far".

"Great ready to fall in love with Toothless all over again," one journalist wrote on X. "#HowToTrainYourDragon is an exceedingly faithful adaptation that brings the classic story and world to life.

"All of the dragons look absolutely incredible, and the movie cleverly does more to flesh out the characters."

And another described the movie as an "enchanting reimagining".

How to Train Your Dragon will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 13th June.

