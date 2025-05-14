"I was asked to unzip and drop the dress I was wearing to just stand there in underwear. And I thought, 'Well, no, I'll be doing that if I get the part. I won't be doing that now,'" she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Aged just 21 at the time, Pike noted that she surprised herself with her confidence at turning down the request: "I don't know what possessed me."

Despite rejecting the request, Pike was given the role, going on to star opposite Mobland star Pierce Brosnan in his final outing as 007.

Following her time as a Bond girl, Pike went on to feature in the play Hitchcock Blonde a year later, a production where, again, she had initially been required to appear naked.

"They've given me this absolute stellar part, but it involves nudity," she explained, detailing a scene in which her character was supposed to walk across the stage fully unclothed.

While she accepted the role initially, she did later convince the director to tweak the scene.

She added: "After killing her husband, my character brings his body in and she's meant to be naked. I requested a dressing gown, which I got.

"I've usually spent my career being more clothed than was initially on the page."

Pike will next be seen alongside Matthew Rhys in new thriller Hallow Road – shot almost entirely inside a car – which is released in UK cinemas on Friday (16th May).

