Made up of 25 iconic Bond films, the MGM+ collection will be available to stream from 1st June for a limited period across 32 countries.

The streaming platform is available to purchase as an add-on for UK viewers via Prime Video and already boasts an impressive line-up of shows and films, including Outlander, Power Book II: Ghost and From.

While there are a whopping 27 Bond films in total, fans will undoubtedly be overjoyed at the news that all but two of them will be part of this monumental collection.

The catalogue boasts the likes of Sean Connery classics such as Dr No and Goldfinger, as well as Roger Moore's Octopussy and For Your Eyes Only.

Classic Bond fans will also get to enjoy Timothy Dalton's The Living Daylights and George Lazenby's On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

For the more modern Bond lovers, Pierce Brosnan's Tomorrow Never Dies and Die Another Day will be available to stream, as well as Daniel Craig's Skyfall, Spectre and the last Bond film that has been released, No Time to Die.

Of course, there are plenty of others to enjoy, with a recently released trailer of the collection teasing some of the films that you can stream to your heart's content.

The news of the collection comes after Amazon MGM Studios took full control over the Bond franchise, monumental news which also confirmed that long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are stepping back.

They remain co-owners of the franchise alongside Amazon, but Amazon MGM Studios gains creative rights of the fan-favourite franchise.

More recently, Amazon bosses have promised a "fresh, exhilarating new chapter" of the Bond franchise, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman being tapped as producers on the film, but further details are currently unknown.

