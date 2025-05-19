The two-part series originally aired on ITV back in 2011 and centred on Janet Leach, the designated appropriate adult who was present in Fred West's interviews where he revealed staggering details about his crimes.

An unpaid volunteer, Leach's life was changed after taking on the role of Fred's appropriate adult, a requisite by senior investigators who, at the time, didn't want any suggestion that West couldn't understand the proceedings and the charges being levelled against him.

Starring as Leach in the series is Emily Watson, known for her roles in the likes of Chernobyl, Apple Tree Yard and Dune: Prophecy. For her portrayal of Leach, Watson won the BAFTA for Best Actress.

She's joined in the Appropriate Adult cast by Dominic West as Fred, Monica Dolan as Rose, Robert Glenister as DSI John Bennett and Selin Hizli as Mae West, as well as many more.

As per the official ITV logline for the series: "The life of housewife Janet Leach is transformed when she is asked by police to act as an 'appropriate adult' for a man they have arrested - serial killer Fred West."

The real-life case has come into the public spotlight once again with the release of Netflix's A British Horror Story, which revisits the harrowing events, centring on the victims' families and how Gloucestershire Constabulary uncovered the crimes.

Netflix has said the documentary gives "insight into the pain and torment" that the families "went through for decades".

According to its synopsis: “With exclusive access to previously unseen police video and unheard audio recordings, the three-part series will show how the Gloucestershire police were able to unearth the remains of the West’s 12 victims to build a case against them that would bring closure for the families of the victims.

“The series features family members of some of the victims - a few of whom are speaking for the first time - giving insight into the pain and torment they went through for decades. From discovering that their missing loved ones were brutally murdered, to the trauma they experienced and the strength they displayed during the trial.”

Appropriate Adult is available to stream on ITVX and Netflix.

