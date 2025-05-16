Featuring interviews from family members of the victims and those who worked closely on the case, the docuseries aims to tell definitive story "of Britain’s most notorious and prolific husband and wife serial killers".

Read on to learn more about the case of Fred and Rose West and details of their current whereabouts.

What did Fred and Rose West do? Crimes explained

In 1994, police visited the home of Fred and Rose West, 25 Cromwell Street, after hearing a tip from social services in which the West children had said if they misbehaved, they would end up under the patio like their sister, Heather – who had been missing for eight years.

But what unearthed was an investigation they had never expected.

When questioned by the police, Fred West confessed to the murders of 12 women, the earliest being Anne McFall, a nanny he had employed in 1967 when he was married to Catherine 'Rena' Costello to care for their child Charmaine.

Upon his arrest, Fred insisted that Rose had nothing to do with the crimes, but it soon became clear that Rose was involved.

The remains of nine women were found buried at 25 Cromwell Street, including Heather and Charmaine West, as well as Alison Chambers, Thérèse Siegenthaler, Shirley Hubbard, Lucy Partington, Juanita Mott, Lynda Gough and Carole Ann Cooper.

It was found that at least eight of the murders involved the mutilation of the victims, with their bodies often dismembered and buried in the cellar or garden of the West's home.

Detective constable Russ Williams spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com, explaining further of what Fred and Rose West were capable of: "Fred and Rose were comfortable in disposing of the bodies where they lived. The bottom line is, that is what we were working with, that was their profile.

"That's where they were disposing of the body. That's where they would bring the children back to. That's where they would imprison them, tie them up, torture them, use them, eventually kill them and dismember and bury them. It was all within the areas where they lived."

What happened to Fred and Rose West's house?

Two years after Fred and Rose West were arrested, 25 Cromwell Street was demolished, with Gloucester City Council making the decision to prevent it from becoming a tourist attraction.

As can be seen on Google Maps, the area is now an alleyway.

Where are Fred and Rose West now?

Ahead of their trial, Fred West died by suicide.

Rose was found guilty and was convicted of 10 murders in 1995.

She is currently serving her life sentence at HM Prison New Hall – where she continues to maintain her innocence.

