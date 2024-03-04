Things initially appear to be going according to plan as she crosses paths with the handsome and affluent Niko (Gerald Kyd), who sweeps her off her feet and later asks her to stay with him in a picturesque villa on the island nation.

There's just one catch: he needs a whopping £200,000 loan to secure the property, which he assures will be sent right back to her. Alas, he disappears with the cash – leaving Emma both heartbroken and robbed.

Can she take back what's hers? Take a look at the Love Rat trailer for a taste of what's in store – RadioTimes.com has the exclusive first look.

Lindsay will be a familiar face to regular Channel 5 viewers, having fronted a number of the broadcaster's dramas including The Madame Blanc Mysteries, which recently concluded its third season.

Love Rat stars the aforementioned Kyd and Morrissey, as well as Imogen King as Emma's estranged daughter Susie, who has some tough words for her mother in the trailer as she faces financial ruin.

The series was written by Polly Buckle, whose earlier credits include Paramount Plus originals No Escape and The Castaways, as well as Sky fantasy drama A Discovery of Witches.

The four-part drama will air across four consecutive evenings on Channel 5 next week, meaning viewers won't have long to wait before finding out how this nightmarish sequence of events unfolds.

Love Rat is on Channel 5 from Monday 11th – Thursday 14th March at 9pm. Also stream on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

