Introduced to the diver's colleagues, Jean asks them whether they were diving for treasure - on the contrary, they were governmental scientists testing the ocean bed, and the discovery of the coin was, apparently, completely accidental.

Whatever the case, it seems there's something fishy going on here...

You can watch the full first-look clip right here now.

In the episode, which airs on Thursday 4th January, Jean will get Dom to pose as an expert in authenticating coins, while Gloria asks her uncle Trevor to leave, having grown tired of his antics.

The detective series, which has been airing since 2021 on Channel 5, stars Sally Lindsay, Steve Edge, Sue Holderness, Robin Askwith, Alex Gaumond and Sue Vincent, while Paul Chuckle plays Trevor.

When the drama, which is also written by Lindsay and Vincent, was renewed for season 3, the former said: "I am truly humbled by the love for our show and can’t wait to give you lots more adventures."

The second episode of the series, which will air one week later, on Thursday 11th January, Gloria's dog Douglas discovers a lifeless body, with a fencing foil protruding from his chest and an extremely rare diamond encrusted cufflink on his person.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 starts on Channel 5 and My5 on Thursday 4th January at 9pm.

