She said of Rosalind: "She’s honest, loyal, open and kind, emotionally invested in other people – perhaps too much – and excited and grateful to be part of Nonnatus House.

"She has had quite a closeted upbringing, but has the attitude of 'just got to get on with it' – which is quite British, and probably good for her job."

Quarry is a newcomer who has previously had minor roles in other series, but nothing on this scale.

She said of being told she had got the part: "When my agent called to tell me, I’d just been to an exercise class and I started sobbing! I’d been working in a shop and I had to tell them I was leaving, because I was filming a TV show in two weeks."

Trixie Franklin (Helen George), Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusak), Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry) and Joyce Highland (Renee Bailey) in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Andrea Southam

Quarry also spoke about her first time filming a birthing scene, explaining that she turned to Trixie star Helen George for guidance.

Read more:

She said: "It was in my second week of shooting and I was really nervous. I’ve held babies before, but they’ve never been that small or covered in oil!

"We have Sarita, the most amazing midwife, working with us, and she was like, 'You’re not going to drop the baby, everything is fine!' The parents were off-camera waving at me.

"I asked Helen George loads of questions, like, 'What would you do in this scene? Would it make sense for me to put my hand there?'

"Also, the baby wees on my face. It was water they were squirting at me, but it took ages to get the right angle. The director wanted it to go in my mouth, so we kept redoing it!"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Quarry said that it felt "daunting" joining the series, but that it "feels special to take this journey with Renee", and that "Joyce and Rosalind’s stories of meeting and getting to know each other mirror our own".

Bailey also teased what fans can expect from her character Joyce, saying that while she has "a lot of tenderness", she is also a "force" who is "driven and knows what she wants".

Radio Times The Traitors cover. Radio Times

Season 13 of Call the Midwife will air on Sunday 7th January 2024 on BBC One. All past 12 seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.