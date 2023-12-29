In addition to the returns of much-loved favourites like Trixie Aylward (Helen George) and Shelagh Turner (Laura Main), this season will also see the addition of several new characters, including student midwife Joyce Highland (Renee Bailey).

So what's Joyce like, and what might be on the cards for her as she arrives in Poplar? Well, actor Renee Bailey recently spoke to Radio Times magazine and gave her two cents.

"Joyce is a force," said Bailey of her character, "She is driven and knows what she wants. She’s come to England from Trinidad and was training in Birmingham before London.

"I’ve tried to bring in a little more softness as well as qualities that I love in Black women generally. I don’t want her to just be this stereotypical idea of what a strong black woman looks like. She has a lot of tenderness."

On filming her first birth scene, a Call the Midwife staple, Bailey continued: "My first birth scene was with Laura Main (Shelagh Turner).

The cast of the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023. BBC/Neal Street Productions

"When the actor playing the mum was pushing, I was pushing with her! Then I thought, “No, this is Renee now, this isn’t Joyce. Joyce is a professional, she doesn’t push along with the mothers!” We were on our knees for hours.

"We had pads on them, but the next day, both mine and Laura’s knees were bruised!"

Read more:

Bailey also revealed what is was like to audition for her role on the show, saying: "During the in-person recall, I brought props, because the scene was so active. I’ve never done that before – I thought they were all going to laugh at me. I brought '60s clothes, cigarettes and trophies, because Joyce is putting hers up in the scene.

"One of them was a fake Oscar I found in my mum’s kitchen cupboard! When I got the offer, I was in the little Tesco near my house having a meltdown in the salad aisle!"

Previously speaking to Radio Times magazine, executive producer Dame Pippa Harris said of Joyce and her new roommate Rosalind (Natalie Quarry): "They’re a wonderful addition to the show. I can’t wait for the audience to meet Joyce and Rosalind and to follow their journeys, by bicycle, through the streets and lives of Poplar’s residents."

Safe to say we can't wait either!

