Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the new season, Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann revealed: "It was hilarious. We went to West Wittering and they’d gone the week before and it’d been cracking, beautiful.

"But sometimes you get really unlucky and it was one of those days where you can't change it, all the logistics were there, but it was just windy and mad."

Similarly, Georgie Glen, who plays Miss Higgins, said: "It wasn’t just a grey day, it was terrible. Sand in the eyes."

In fact, it was so bad that "the director got an eye infection", according to new cast member Renee Bailey.

McGann added: "And the hair. With the salt and the wind, I looked like one of those old Irish uncles. The hair just went up. We were all cowering. It was a real challenge. It was tough."

Series creator Heidi Thomas revealed: "In episode 5, I had the bright idea that we should have a community outing to the seaside. As all of you will know, film schedules are established well in advance of the actual filming date and we managed to film for five days during storm Agnes.

"I was literally so scared of the cast by this point I said, 'I actually don't think I'm going to be able to make it'. The rushes, sky is grey, the sea is leaden, it looks like a black and white movie.

Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

"Then you see the cast tottering into the fray wearing 1960s towelling capes in bright colours, only then do you know it's not actually a film noir. We were going through the rushes and somebody actually said, 'I think that 99 is it an angle'. It was blowing in the wind. So I would like to offer my personal apologies to the cast for that."

Well, it certainly looks as though we have a seaside scene to look forward to in the near future – but just what else could be on the cards for our Call the Midwife cast?

Well, while we don't quite yet know what exactly will be in store in the new season, we do know that there will be some new additions in the form of student midwives and roommates Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford, who will be played by Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry respectively.

Previously speaking to Radio Times magazine, series creator and writer Heidi Thomas said of the duo: "Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind arrive with much to learn. As 1969 unfolds, we’ll see change and challenge rock the world of our beloved nuns, nurses, medics and midwives.

"Even as man prepares to walk on the Moon, we see them grappling with life’s eternal questions. Who are we? What is love? And where do we belong?"

