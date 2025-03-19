Will there be a The Marlow Murder Club season 3?

Unlike season 1, which just told the story of one case, season 2 focuses on three, with each two episodes focusing on a new murder.

But, now that all of the episodes are available to stream on U, will the show be returning for a third season, or have we now seen the last of the series, which comes from Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Marlow Murder Club season 3.

Natalie Dew in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV

We don't yet know whether The Marlow Murder Club will return for a third season, but as the second has just debuted, that's not entirely surprising.

The show was renewed for a second season in May 2024, two months after season 1 debuted - giving fans a sense of when they might expect to hear more about the show's future this time around.

A renewal will likely depend on viewing figures, as the show's cast have certainly expressed interest in returning to solve more cases.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press on the set of season 2, Tanika star Natalie Dew gave her own thoughts on what she would want to see in future episodes.

"I always want to go somewhere," she said. "I said this in season 1, I was like, 'Why does Rob [Thorogood] not write this one in Barbados?' I would love it. I always fantasise."

She continued: "Sometimes I think it would be so good to do a Christmassy one. Because that would be really nice here, and then we could go to the nice pubs and have the snow and the fires and all that sort of thing. I think about a Christmassy one.

"But I also, sometimes when I'm daydreaming about it, I think, 'God, it would be really fun if Tanika went on a holiday, but the girls end up at the same resort, and then we have to solve something there.'

"If I say this enough out loud I'm hoping that I’ll sort of 'Derren Brown' Rob into sort of doing it.

"But I think we all have absolute daydreams about it. Like, I was talking to Phill [Langhorne] the other day, he plays Brendan, and he was saying he was hoping there might be an episode one day where Brendan's part of an amateur dramatics team in Marlow, and we get to sort of see him be a thesp.

"So I think everybody has a weird daydream in their head of where they think this will go. Rob's got way better ideas than we have, so sadly he's not picking up on any of them. But I'm gonna keep ringing the bell, basically, of definitely being abroad. But yeah, a Christmassy one I'd love. I would really hope for that."

Meanwhile, Becks star Cara Horgan said she also "wouldn't say no to an episode abroad", but added that "we'd just be delighted with whatever we get, really".

"Because we trust the writers and the characters are really fun to play," she said, "and with our returning actors as well, we've all got such a nice rapport together that it's a real jolly working with all of them. So yeah, it would be great news."

Judith star Samantha Bond said she's heard about her costars hopes of an episode set abroad, but that she personally would "just like the opportunity full stop" to do more episodes.

"I'm happy doing them in Marlow," she added.

We will keep this page updated if we get any more news regarding the future of The Marlow Murder Club and the potential for a season 3.

When would a potential The Marlow Murder Club season 3 be released?

Samantha Bond, Jo Martin and Cara Horgan in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV

If The Marlow Murder Club does return, we'd imagine it shouldn't take too long for us to see the new episodes. The second season arrived almost exactly a year after the first season, and we have no reason to believe this length of turnaround couldn't be achieved for season 3 too.

We would therefore expect that, if The Marlow Murder Club is to get a season 3, we could see it on U&Drama and U in March 2026 - that is, if the cast don't get the Christmas special they've been hoping for before then...

Who would return to star in a potential The Marlow Murder Club season 3?

Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan and Natalie Dew in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV

If The Marlow Murder Club were to return, then we would certain expect the central quartet to return - that's Samantha Bond as Judith, Jo Martin as Suzie, Cara Horgan as Becks and Natalie Dew as Tanika.

Meanwhile, we would also expect Tanika's team at the Marlow police to return, with Tijan Sarr, Phill Langhorne and Holli Dempsey likely to be back.

Beyond them, it is likely that season 3 would be made up entirely of new cast members, with guest stars joining for each new case as per usual.

However, one previous guest star who could be back is Hugh Quarshie as Professor Gifford, who Jo Martin previously teased could become a recurring love interest for Judith.

Martin spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press while on set for season 2, and said of the dynamic between the professor and Judith: "There's a little twinkle twinkle. You never know, if we do get season 3, he could be the love interest."

"And then Susie takes him from Judith," she joked. "He was just a great addition to the cast. He's so smooth and charming. Have you heard that voice? He must make a lot of money from voice-overs. He's got a great voice."

Here's a list of the cast members from The Marlow Murder Club season 2 that we expect could return for season 3:

Samantha Bond as Judith Potts

Jo Martin as Suzie Harris

Cara Horgan as Becks Starling

Natalie Dew as DCI Tanika Malik

Tijan Sarr as DC Jason Kennedy

Phill Langhorne as DS Brendan Perry

Holli Dempsey as DC Alice Hackett

Hugh Quarshie as Professor Gifford

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Is there a trailer for a potential The Marlow Murder Club season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for The Marlow Murder Club season 3, as the show has not yet officially been renewed or gone back to filming.

We will make sure to add any new footage in here as we get it, and in the meantime you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here now.

The Marlow Murder Club season 2 will air on U&Drama and U from Wednesday 19th March at 8pm, while season 1 is available on U now.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.