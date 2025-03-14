The trio, sat on the scooter together with Suzie driving and the other two perching by the side, are fully determined and focused on their mission - for the actors, though, emotions were running slightly higher.

"It was so much fun," said Horgan, speaking at the Q&A. Bond, on the other hand, had a different take, questioning, "Fun? Fun?!"

"We did have stunt doubles for various bits, but there was an awful lot of the three of us on that scooter," Bond explained. "And you're kind of tied in with a bit of rope, and the stunt man says, 'You’re perfectly safe.'

"And then you'd swing around the corner, and then we had to all indicate, so suddenly, three arms go like that. And if you go that way, you hit people.

"When it goes over the speed bump, that 'Ow' is completely genuine, and I'm not sure that my bottom has recovered.

"So it was sort of fun, but she's [Horgan's] much, much younger. Her sense of fun is different."

Samantha Bond in The Marlow Murder Club.

Horgan explained that "although, of course, we have locked off the road so there were no real collisions, we are nevertheless in the real Marlow streets".

"There are people wandering around and looking," she said. "There are people who are living in the houses on the streets that we're in, peering out the windows.

"So of course, you've got that extra element whenever you shoot outside, when you're dealing with the public as well, that it just gave the whole thing more adrenaline."

The scene comes in the first part of a two-part story, with season 2 being split into six two-parters.

That particular story is written by the show's creator Robert Thorogood, who is also notably behind Death in Paradise, and is adapted from his own novel Death Comes to Marlow.

The story sees the titular trio investigating an impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion, when they are invited to a party by a man fearing for his life on the day before his wedding.

Fans who have read that novel may be confused by the presence of a mobility scooter chase - one doesn't appear in the book. But Thorogood explained in the Q&A that it was added because it is "so visual".

The Marlow Murder Club.

"I think maybe I'd asked the question, 'What would be fun? What would be good fun?'" Thorogood said. "And then, I think we said, 'We could do, like, a mobility scooter chase.' And it's one of those ideas that as soon as it landed, we thought, 'This is brilliant.'

"Steve's [Barron, director] got to shoot it, the actors have got to act it, I don't care it's impossible. We don't have the budget, we don’t have the resources, I'm very worried about Sam's bottom, which is becoming uninsurable as time passes. But we just knew it was going to be fun."

He continued: "And that's the thing is that, in this world, in the heightened world of murder mysteries, you can do the drama, and when people die we do try and take that properly seriously. But by having eccentric women solve the crime, they do get up to scrapes, and so we can also do that as well.

"And that's what I love about this sort of a show, is that you get the jokes and the humour, but you also get the drama as well, and the puzzle."

Alongside Bond, Martin and Horgan, Natalie Dew also returns for season 2 as police detective Tanika, while guest stars include Samantha Womack and Hugh Quarshie.

The Marlow Murder Club season 2 will air on U&Drama and U from Wednesday 19th March at 8pm, while season 1 is available on U now.

