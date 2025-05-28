The upcoming batch of episodes are set to feature a time jump, with Lee and Lucy (Bretton) leaving behind their suburban 'empty nest' and using their newly found free time to focus on each other, with mixed – and no doubt comedic – results.

Sally Bretton and Lee Mack in Not Going Out season 14. BBC

After almost two decades, the sitcom has more than earned the title of the UK's longest-running sitcom currently on air.

Not only is it still going strong, but it will continue to do so into next year, when it will celebrate its 20th anniversary with another batch of confirmed episodes.

"I am delighted that the BBC are once again showing such great support for studio sitcom," Mack said in the wake of the announcement.

He added: "It’s a genre I’ve always loved and to be able to be part of it myself for so many years is both a privilege and an excuse not to have to shop, as I always take the underpants they give me home."

Not Going Out is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Season 14 will air on BBC One on Friday 13th June 2025 at 9pm. The whole season will also be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer from then.

