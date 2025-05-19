According to the BBC, now in its 14th season, the story will jump ahead several years once again, "with the couple moving away from their suburban ‘empty nest’ and finding plenty of time to focus on each other… what could possibly go wrong? (Spoiler: quite a lot!)"

On the announcement of the renewal, series star and creator Lee Mack said: "I am delighted that the BBC are once again showing such great support for studio sitcom. It’s a genre I’ve always loved and to be able to be part of it myself for so many years is both a privilege and an excuse not to have to shop, as I always take the underpants they give me home."

Sally Bretton and Lee Mack in Not Going Out season 14. BBC

Similarly, Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC, added: “Not Going Out is in rude health as it passes its centenary episode, and that’s due to the incredible creativity of Lee Mack, who has the most amazing ability to pack a show full of jokes. We’re excited for audiences to find out what the new chapter looks like for Lee and Lucy.”

As a whole, Not Going Out is the UK's longest-running sitcom currently on air and is the UK’s all-time second longest running by number of series (and fifth by number of episodes).

Season 14 of Not Going Out will see Lee and Lucy moving house, with the synopsis reading: "In House Move, Lee and Lucy decide to move house and view the home of their dreams when Lee asks to use the loo, causing unwanted tension with the vendor; in Doll, Lee brings a battered box back from the tip and gets a shock when he opens it in front of Lucy to reveal a sex doll… but doesn’t realise what he’s actually dealing with.

"In Campervan, Lee borrows a dilapidated campervan from his cousin to take Lucy away for the weekend. She is not impressed by either the accommodation or the location. Being stuck in the middle of nowhere, they can’t escape the strange woman who knocks at their door…; in Oasis, some might say that Lee and Lucy were foolish to have tried to buy tickets to see Oasis in concert, because when they lose their place in the long online queue, they start to blame each other."

It continues: "In Dragon Castle, Lee and Lucy are extras on the set of a famous TV mini-series. Unfortunately, Lee gets ideas above his station and sets his sights on an acting role; and in Hotel Room, when Lee uses his collection of free discount vouchers to stay overnight in a mid-range hotel, he makes sure that he takes advantage of all the hotel’s complimentary services."

In its 14th season, the sitcom has seen some familiar faces over the years including the likes of Bobby Ball, Abigail Cruttenden, Hugh Dennis, Megan Dodds, Deborah Grant, Miranda Hart, Tim Vine, Timothy West, Geoffrey Whitehead and Katy Wix.

As of now, a release date has not yet been revealed but watch this space.

Not Going Out is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

