Taskmaster has been a huge hit worldwide, with the UK version of the series now available to watch in 120 countries. And that isn't all. Since its launch in October 2019, the Taskmaster YouTube channel as reached over 11 billion impressions and just over 895 million views!

With a new season looming, when can fans expect its return? Read on below for the answers to all your burning questions.

Will there be a Taskmaster season 19?

Taskmaster's Alex Horne and Greg Davies. Avalon

Yes! Taskmaster was renewed for an additional six seasons back in 2023, meaning there is also another season beyond the 19th to come.

On the six new seasons of the main Taskmaster, Davies said at the time: "I am also delighted that Alex and I return to test the intelligence of comedians in the most scientific of ways. I'll be pretty angry. It's not even an act anymore."

Not yet.The release date for Taskmaster is yet to be announced by Channel 4, but we'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest.

As per previous season rollouts, seasons have aired in September and March, so we could expect a return to TV screens soon!

Has the Taskmaster season 19 line-up been confirmed?

It has. The cast of Taskmaster season 19 was announced earlier this year, with an eclectic mix taking on a carefully curated set of tasks.

The line-up is as follows:

Fatiha El-Ghorri

Jason Mantzoukas

Mathew Baynton

Rosie Ramsey

Stevie Martin

Taskmaster season 19 hosts

Once more, Greg Davies and Alex Horne will be back at the helm of the series, putting the above comics through their paces.

Is there a trailer for Taskmaster season 19?

Not yet, but a short 30-second teaser of what's to come was released following the cast announcement, which should be enough to tide fans over in the meantime.

You can watch the clip below.

Taskmaster is available to watch on catch-up on Channel 4.

