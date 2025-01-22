The BAFTA-winning show has made a name for itself bringing together the best and biggest names in comedy along with some acts who may not be as familiar to a wider audience, and the upcoming episodes will be doing that once again.

Season 19's line-up consists of Ghosts star Mathew Baynton, podcaster Rosie Ramsey, The Good Place comedian Jason Mantzoukas, stand-up Fatiha El-Ghorri and sketch comic Stevie Martin.

While the line-up has now been unveiled, Channel 4 is yet to announce a release date for season 19, but there is plenty to tide you over in the meantime.

Taskmaster season 19 line-up. Avalon/Channel 4

Last year, Channel 4 introduced Junior Taskmaster with Mike Wozniak and Rose Matafeo at the helm of the new series. While the essence of the show remains the same, some key challenges had been changed along the way to allow for the youngsters to take part.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, co-host Wozniak explained: "In terms of just the viewing experience, the big one is it's a tournament. So there's five heats, there's 25 contestants in total and then two semis and a final, so that gives it something else."

Matafeo added that it was "an absolute treat" to watch the different heats play out.

"You have five new kids every episode and then fan favourites come back and it's quite intense," she told RadioTimes.com. "It's more competitive in a way. [But] they are also very supportive of each other, there's nothing really nasty about that. So it's kind of the best of both worlds."

Taskmaster is available to watch on catch-up on Channel 4.

