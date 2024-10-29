Reigning Taskmaster runner-ups Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak will be taking to the thrones, replacing Greg Davies and Alex Horne, and that isn't the only difference.

While of course the key change in the series is the contestants being much younger, there are some other major changes, and Matafeo and Wozniak dished all to RadioTimes.com.

In an exclusive interview, Wozniak explained: "In terms of just the viewing experience, the big one is it's a tournament. So there's five heats, there's 25 contestants in total and then two semis and a final, so that gives it something else."

Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak on Junior Taskmaster. Avalon

With the tasks that kids are given, Wozniak explained that it suddenly became apparent "the competitive streaks totally begin to declare themselves".

Junior Taskmaster herself Matafeo added that for her it was "an absolute treat" to watch the different heats play out.

"You have five new kids every episode and then fan favourites come back and it's quite intense," she told RadioTimes.com.

She added: "It's more competitive in a away. [But] they are also very supportive of each other, there's nothing really nasty about that. So it's kind of the best of both worlds."

With the kind and equally competitive nature of the kids impressing the hosts, are they just as intense as the adults on Taskmaster?

"They're able to be competitive and supportive at the same time, which adults very rarely can hold," said Wozniak.

Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak on Junior Taskmaster. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

Reflecting on her own series, Matafeo said: "I think [on] my series there was a full spectrum of competitiveness. You go from Jo Brand to Ed Gamble, so it's really very different.

"I think we had a few kids who had the spirit of Jo Brand, [with a] very wise and worldly kind of vibe to them."

Wozniak added: "[There were] a couple of people who found their inner Ed Gamble and they controlled it."

Well, we certainly can't wait to see how it unfolds!

Junior Taskmaster airs weekly at 8pm from Friday 8th November on Channel 4.



