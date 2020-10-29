Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bobby Ball, star of Cannon & Ball, dies aged 76 after COVID-19 diagnosis

Bobby Ball, star of Cannon & Ball, dies aged 76 after COVID-19 diagnosis

The Cannon & Ball star had tested positive for COVID-19.

Bobby Ball dead

Published:

Bobby Ball died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital last night, his manager confirmed.

Advertisement

Ball was one half of comedy duo Cannon & Ball, alongside his long-time friend Tommy Cannon, and also starred in a number of sitcoms including Not Going Out and Benidorm.

Cannon led tributes by quoting his friend’s catchphrase: “Rock on, my good friend, I can’t believe this, I’m devastated.”

A statement issued by Ball’s manager said: “It is with great personal sadness that on behalf of Yvonne Ball, and the family, and Tommy Cannon, I announce that Bobby Ball passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 28th October 2020 approximately 21:30.

“Bobby had been taken to the hospital for tests as he started with breathing problems. At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for COVID-19.

“His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.”

Bobby Ball
Getty

The statement continued: “She said that the family and Tommy would like to express their sincere thanks to the many, many people who have been fans of Bobby and they know that they will all share in part the great loss and total sadness that Yvonne, the family and Tommy all feel.

“Yvonne added that their need for privacy at this time has to be a priority. No further announcements or statements will be made.”

Ball’s wife of 46 years said: “I will always miss him, he was so joyful, full of fun and mischievous.”

Cannon and Ball first met in the 1960s while working as welders in Oldham, and went on to perform in pubs and clubs around Greater Manchester, first as singers and later as comedians.

They landed their own hugely popular variety show in 1979, The Cannon & Ball Show, which ran for almost a decade and was followed up by game show Cannon & Ball’s Casino and sitcom Plaza Patrol.

Ball was also known for making appearances on shows from Last Of The Summer Wine to Heartbeat.

In 2005, he was part of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line-up and was sixth to be eliminated.

In more recent years, Ball joined the cast of the 10th series of ITV comedy Benidorm, playing the role of Ron Pickford, a friend of the Dawson family.

Ball has also been a regular cast member on Lee Mack’s long-running sitcom Not Going Out, where he played the main character’s no-good father, Frank.

Prone to getting his son into farcical hijinks, Frank quickly became a firm favourite among fans, often delivering some of the best one-liners in each episode.

Tributes have poured in from the stars of the comedy world, with Jason Manford saying he was “heartbroken” by the news of Ball’s death.

Les Dennis also paid tribute, saying: “Just heard the sad news that the wonderful Bobby Ball has died. He was a true entertainer with real funny bones. Thoughts with Tommy, Yvonne and his family at this sad time. RIP Bobby.”

Rufus Hound recalled his experience of working with Cannon & Ball:

Diane Morgan, also known as her comedy character Philomena Cunk, worked with Ball on UKTV Gold’s sitcom The Cockfields, recalling that he “never stopped making us all laugh”.

Advertisement

EastEnders and Benidorm star Shane Richie posted a heartfelt message to his Twitter page, saying that Ball had “the biggest heart and warmest smile” and that he was “truly one of a kind”.

Tags

Michelin star food

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off when you spend £50 at Donald Russell

Discover award-winning meat, delivered straight to your door

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn hints she’ll do one more season before kickstarting her own show

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy’s Ritu Arya on the twist that “breaks” Lila in season 2 finale

25

Doctor Who: Mandip Gill says Yaz’s mental health struggles will ‘affect her choices’ in upcoming episodes

Vick-Hope

I’m a Celebrity replaces Extra Camp with The Daily Drop starring Vick Hope