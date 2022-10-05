The series - aptly titled Ralph & Katie - sees the pair adjusting to married life in the Lake District, spending time with their support worker Danny and Katie's friend and co-worker Emma.

It's been two years since the third season of The A Word aired on BBC One, but we're now about to check back in with some of the characters as newly married couple Ralph and Katie take centre stage in their own spin-off.

Meanwhile, Ralph's mum and Katie's parents pop in from time to time in the six-part half-hour comedy drama, which brings back The A Word stars Pooky Quesnel, Sherry Baines and Nigel Betts in the roles.

At a recent event for the series, the show's director Jordan Hogg said: "I think the audience will very quickly learn that everybody needs a bit of Ralph and Katie in their life.

"It's just unadulterated joy at times. The stories we talk about, these issues don't just affect disabled people, they affect all of us. All of us at some times are going to be in the situations that Ralph and Katie are in at times, and it's these stories that we connect to."

Read on for everything you need to know about The A Word spin-off Ralph & Katie.

When does Ralph & Katie air on BBC One?

Leon Harrop as Ralph and Sarah Gordy as Katie in Ralph & Katie. BBC/ITV Studios

Ralph & Katie will begin airing on BBC One from 9pm on 5th October 2022, with the first two episodes airing back-to-back.

Two more episodes will then air at the same time each Wednesday. However, the series will also be available in full as a box set on BBC iPlayer from 5th October.

What is Ralph & Katie about?

Dylan Brady as Danny and Leon Harrop as Ralph in Ralph & Katie. BBC/ITV Studios

The official synopsis for Ralph & Katie reads: "The last time we saw Ralph and Katie, they’d just had the wedding of the year. So what happened next?

"In this new comedy drama for BBC One and iPlayer, we will make a triumphant return to the beauty and splendour of the Lake District, and journey with our couple as they embark on their first year of marriage.

More like this

"Navigating their own way through life, love and independence, Ralph and Katie will face many of the challenges faced by all newlyweds... but with the added blessing or complication that they both have Down’s syndrome."

Ralph & Katie cast - who returns from The A Word?

Nigel Betts as Steve and Sarah Gordy as Katie in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

Returning from The A Word for Ralph & Katie are of course Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy as the titular couple. They are joined by fellow returnees Matt Greenwood as Tom Clarke, Pooky Quesnel as Louise Wilson, Sherry Baines as Claire Thorne and Nigel Betts as Steve Thorne.

One major character who won't be returning for the series is Christopher Eccleston as Maurice Scott, Louise's partner.

However, there will also be plenty of new characters joining the fray, including Dylan Brady as Danny Hyde, Jamie Marie Leary as Emma Hibbert and Craig Cash as Brian Denton.

Here's a full list of the cast for Ralph & Katie:

Leon Harrop as Ralph Wilson

Sarah Gordy as Katie Wilson

Dylan Brady as Danny Hyde

Jamie Marie Leary as Emma Hibbert

Matt Greenwood as Tom Clarke

Pooky Quesnel as Louise Wilson

Craig Cash as Brian Denton

Sherry Baines as Claire Thorne

Nigel Betts as Steve Thorne

Sam Retford as Gary

Daniel Cerqueira as Dr Graves

Ralph & Katie trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Ralph & Katie right here, now.

The first two episodes of Ralph & Katie air on BBC One at 9pm and 9:30pm on 5th October 2022, while the full series is available as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

