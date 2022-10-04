Ralph & Katie director says A Word spin-off is 'British This is Us'

Jordan Hogg, who directs all six episodes of the series, was speaking at an event for the show ahead of it airing, where he said that the series provides "unadulterated joy at times".

Highly anticipated spin-off from The A Word, Ralph & Katie , is finally airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer - and according to the show's director, it may be somewhat familiar to fans of a particular American series.

He said: "I think the audience will very quickly learn that everybody needs a bit of Ralph and Katie in their life. It's just unadulterated joy at times. The stories we talk about, these issues don't just affect disabled people, they affect all of us. All of us at some times are going to be in the situations that Ralph and Katie are in at times, and it's these stories that we connect to.

"When I direct a show, I have to find my heart in it, which obviously this show is full of, but I have to find something that resonates with people and connects to everybody. And this show has got something that anybody can relate to at any time. It's a story about us; I wanted to make the British version of This is Us."

Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

This is Us finished airing its sixth and final season earlier this year, and told the story of an extended family across multiple time periods. While Ralph & Katie doesn't include any major shifts in time, it is a slice-of-life drama exploring the day-to-day lives of a group of family and friends.

Hogg added: "It’s simple stories of people trying to get through life and how we do it - how we all come together, help each other out and clash with each other and how we have troubles and how we have happy times. That's what the show is about. It’s a joyful, uplifting thing."

The series stars Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy, who are joined by Pooky Quesnel, Sherry Baines, Nigel Betts and Matt Greenwood from The A Word, meanwhile Dylan Brady, Jamie Marie Leary and Craig Cash join the cast as new characters Danny, Emma and Brian.

Ralph & Katie will begin airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 5th October at 9pm and 9:30pm. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

