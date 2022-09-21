The A Word spin-off Ralph & Katie gets confirmed October air date

Fans will be able to catch up with newlyweds Ralph and Katie on Wednesday 5th October at 9pm, with the second episode airing straight after the first.

The A Word spin-off Ralph & Katie will be premiering with a double on BBC One next month, with the release date now confirmed by the broadcaster.

Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy reprise their roles as the titular couple, who got married in The A Word's third season.

Also returning will be Pooky Quesnel as Ralph's mum Louise, Nigel Betts and Sherry Baines as Katie's parents Steve and Clare, and Matt Greenwood as Tom.

Producer Jules Hussey has also shared the first trailer for the series on Twitter, which you can watch below:

The BBC had previously teased the new series would explore "issues faced by all newlyweds, but with an added ingredient in the mix being that the couple have Down’s syndrome".

The A Word creator Peter Bowker is also Ralph & Katie's lead writer, with a new team made up completely of emerging disabled writers, who Bowker said had delivered "a series of scripts that are full of joy, humour and authenticity".

BAFTA-winning director Jordan Hogg, who is also disabled, will be helming the series.

Ralph & Katie will begin airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 5th October at 9pm and 9:30pm. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

