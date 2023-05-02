The five-part drama will be based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Lucy Clarke, and is set to start filming on location in Greece and Fiji in June.

Sheridan Smith and Céline Buckens have been cast as the leads in a brand new drama series for Paramount Plus called The Castaways.

The series will follow sisters Lori (Smith) and Erin (Buckens) as they embark on the holiday of a lifetime in Fiji. However, after a huge fight Erin never boards the island-hopping flight to their resort – and the plane, with Lori on board, never arrives at its destination.

The Castaways book. Paramount+

Months later, with no wreckage or survivors having been found, Lori’s credit card is suddenly used in a corner shop in a remote village in Fiji, and on CCTV Erin recognises the plane’s pilot. She sets out on a journey to find him and discover the mystery of what happened to her sister.

The series will jump between the two sisters’ perspectives, as we follow Erin’s present day investigation and Lori’s struggle for survival following the crash. Each shocking twist will help to reveal the truth about what happened to Lori and the other passengers – a truth that someone on the island will kill to keep secret.

Smith said: "I’m so excited to be working with Céline Buckens and to be part of this amazing production bringing Lucy Clarke’s best-selling novel to life. And, as I’m currently playing Shirley Valentine in London’s West End, it’s ironic that I finally get to go Greece!"

Meanwhile, Buckens added: “I’m really thrilled to bring Erin to life – she’s a firecracker and the scripts bring layers and darkness to such an arresting premise. I hope audiences will be as hooked watching it as I was reading it.”

The Castaways will be the second of Clarke's novels to be adapted for Paramount Plus, as a series based on her book No Escape is set to star The Outlaws's Rhianne Barreto and will be available on the streamer from Thursday 18th May 2023.

Clarke said: "I'm so delighted that The Castaways is being made for Paramount Plus. It promises to be an incredible adaptation; the scriptwriting is electric, and Sheridan and Céline are perfectly cast as Lori and Erin. It is such fun working with the teams at Clapperboard and BlackBox who couldn't be more passionate about bringing my novel to life."

