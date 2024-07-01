Brammall earned big laughs with his performance, but will be slipping into a dramatic role for his high-profile follow-up gig on Apple's streaming service.

Jay Hunt, the platform's creative director for Europe, was interviewed in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, where she announced that Brammall was signed on to an exciting original series.

"I can exclusively tell you that there’s another English language show called The Dispatcher, based on an American book, that’s rather extraordinary," she began.

"It’s a thriller about a man who was a policeman and lost his child when she was three years old. She appears to have been abducted and it devastates his life, he loses his marriage and turns to drink.

"He’s now working in a 999 dispatch centre. One night he takes a call and becomes convinced it’s the daughter that he’s lost, and he goes out to try and find her."

Hunt added: "I’m really excited that we’ve cast Patrick Brammall, from Colin from Accounts, who’s an extraordinary actor and we’re shooting in Australia. It’s going to be really big."

Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer) in Colin from Accounts. BBC/Paramount/CBS Studios Inc

The project is based on 2011 novel The Dispatcher by Ryan David Jahn, which was named one of the top ten crime novels of that year by the Financial Times.

Brammall is just the latest in a long line of stars to lead shows for Apple TV+, including Idris Elba, Jake Gyllenhaal, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer and Gary Oldman.

In the full interview, Hunt and Apple's Senior Vice-President of Services Eddy Cue discuss how they attract big-name talent, their strategy around commissioning and their metrics for success.

