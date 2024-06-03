Jon Hamm headlines and executive produces a teasing nine-part drama created by Jonathan Tropper, which has already been commissioned for a second season. Hedge fund manager Andrew Cooper (Jon Hamm) has worked hard - by his standards - to provide for his ex-wife Mel (Amanda Peet) and two children Tori (Isabel Gravitt) and Hunter (Donovan Colan) in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village. He loses his job in disgrace and a quick check of his finances reveals he has just six months to keep up big-spending pretences before his unemployment will be revealed to wealthy friends and neighbours. Andrew chooses a radical course of action: steal from the homes of his local community and fence the overpriced belongings. As he breaks into neighbouring properties and helps himself to jewellery, handbags and other lucrative merchandise, he unearths hidden affairs and shocking secrets behind polite, well-mannered facades