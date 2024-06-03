Best dramas on Apple TV+
- Chief of War
2025
Drama
Romance
War
History
Action
15
Performed by a predominantly Polynesian cast led by Jason Momoa, “Chief of War” follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonisation of Hawai’i at the turn of the 18th century.Read more
- Foundation
2025
Drama
Sci-fi
Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning novels. Follow a band of exiles on their quest to save humanity.Read more
- Smoke
2025
Drama
Crime/detective
Mystery
Thriller
18
Arson investigator Dave Gudsen and police detective Michelle Calderone reluctantly join forces to outwit two serial arsonists. Psychological thriller created and written by Dennis Lehane, inspired by true events, starring Taron Egerton and Jurnee SmollettRead more
- The Buccaneers Season 2
2025
Drama
Romance
A group of American girls travel to 1870s London. Sent for husbands and status, their hearts are set on more than that.Read more
- Your Friends & Neighbors
2025
Drama
Romance
Thriller
Crime/detective
15
Jon Hamm headlines and executive produces a teasing nine-part drama created by Jonathan Tropper, which has already been commissioned for a second season. Hedge fund manager Andrew Cooper (Jon Hamm) has worked hard - by his standards - to provide for his ex-wife Mel (Amanda Peet) and two children Tori (Isabel Gravitt) and Hunter (Donovan Colan) in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village. He loses his job in disgrace and a quick check of his finances reveals he has just six months to keep up big-spending pretences before his unemployment will be revealed to wealthy friends and neighbours. Andrew chooses a radical course of action: steal from the homes of his local community and fence the overpriced belongings. As he breaks into neighbouring properties and helps himself to jewellery, handbags and other lucrative merchandise, he unearths hidden affairs and shocking secrets behind polite, well-mannered facadesRead more
- Shrinking Season 2
2024
Comedy
Drama
15
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in this comedy series about a therapist who decides to be brutally honest.Read more
- Severance Season 2
2024
Thriller
Drama
Sci-fi
Mystery
15
From Ben Stiller, this series stars Adam Scott as a man whose memories have been surgically divided by his employer.Read more
- Slow Horses
2022
Drama
Crime/detective
Thriller
15
British intelligence agents atone for career-ending mistakes by serving out the rest of their days in a special department of MI5 led by Gary Oldman's misanthrope.Read more
- Disclaimer
2024
Mystery
Thriller
Drama
18
Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline star in a glossy seven-part psychological thriller adapted for the screen by writer-director Alfonso Cuaron from Renee Knight's best-selling novel. Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) has built an enviable reputation on truth and morality by exposing the transgressions of others, especially people in power. Her privileged word with husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee) comes crashing down when an anonymous author sends her a book in the post. The manuscript turns out to be a forensic dissection of her own misdeeds and darkest secrets, which will destroy her family if it is ever published. Catherine races to uncover the sender's identity before everything she has built is decimatedRead more