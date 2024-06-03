Ad

  • Chief of War

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    War

    History

    Action

    15

    Performed by a predominantly Polynesian cast led by Jason Momoa, “Chief of War” follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonisation of Hawai’i at the turn of the 18th century.

  • Foundation

    2025

    Drama

    Sci-fi

    Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning novels. Follow a band of exiles on their quest to save humanity.

  • Smoke

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Mystery

    Thriller

    18

    Arson investigator Dave Gudsen and police detective Michelle Calderone reluctantly join forces to outwit two serial arsonists. Psychological thriller created and written by Dennis Lehane, inspired by true events, starring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett

  • The Buccaneers Season 2

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    A group of American girls travel to 1870s London. Sent for husbands and status, their hearts are set on more than that.

  • Stick

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    Sport

    Sitcom

    15

    Former professional golfer Pryce Cahill bets his entire future on troubled 17-year-old sporting phenomenon Santi. Comedy starring Owen Wilson and Peter Dager

  • Your Friends & Neighbors

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    15

    Jon Hamm headlines and executive produces a teasing nine-part drama created by Jonathan Tropper, which has already been commissioned for a second season. Hedge fund manager Andrew Cooper (Jon Hamm) has worked hard - by his standards - to provide for his ex-wife Mel (Amanda Peet) and two children Tori (Isabel Gravitt) and Hunter (Donovan Colan) in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village. He loses his job in disgrace and a quick check of his finances reveals he has just six months to keep up big-spending pretences before his unemployment will be revealed to wealthy friends and neighbours. Andrew chooses a radical course of action: steal from the homes of his local community and fence the overpriced belongings. As he breaks into neighbouring properties and helps himself to jewellery, handbags and other lucrative merchandise, he unearths hidden affairs and shocking secrets behind polite, well-mannered facades

  • Shrinking Season 2

    2024

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in this comedy series about a therapist who decides to be brutally honest.

  • Severance Season 2

    2024

    Thriller

    Drama

    Sci-fi

    Mystery

    15

    From Ben Stiller, this series stars Adam Scott as a man whose memories have been surgically divided by his employer.

  • Slow Horses

    2022

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    15

    British intelligence agents atone for career-ending mistakes by serving out the rest of their days in a special department of MI5 led by Gary Oldman's misanthrope.

  • Disclaimer

    2024

    Mystery

    Thriller

    Drama

    18

    Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline star in a glossy seven-part psychological thriller adapted for the screen by writer-director Alfonso Cuaron from Renee Knight's best-selling novel. Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) has built an enviable reputation on truth and morality by exposing the transgressions of others, especially people in power. Her privileged word with husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee) comes crashing down when an anonymous author sends her a book in the post. The manuscript turns out to be a forensic dissection of her own misdeeds and darkest secrets, which will destroy her family if it is ever published. Catherine races to uncover the sender's identity before everything she has built is decimated

