Like that movie, each episode of Adolescence has been filmed in just one shot, meaning the show should be something truly special and original.

But who else stars alongside Graham in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Adolescence.

Adolescence cast: Where you've seen them before

The following stars feature in the Adolescence cast.

Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller

Ashley Walters as DI Luke Bascombe

Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller

Faye Marsay as DS Misha Frank

Mark Stanley as Paul Barlow

Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller

Jo Hartley as Mrs Fenumore

Amélie Pease as Lisa Miller

Here is all you need to know about the major players...

Stephen Graham plays Eddie Miller

Stephen Graham in Adolescence. Netflix

Who is Eddie Miller? Eddie is the father of Jamie, a boy accused of murdering a female schoolmate.

What else has Stephen Graham been in? Graham has had a prolific and acclaimed career, with notable roles in films such as Gangs of New York, The Irishman, Venom: The Last Dance, Blitz and This Is England, as well as the latter's subsequent TV series.

Graham has also starred in series including Boardwalk Empire as Al Capone, Line of Duty, The Virtues, Time, Peaky Blinders, The Walk-In, Code 404 and Boiling Point, Bodies and A Thousand Blows.

Ashley Walters plays DI Luke Bascombe

Ashley Walters stars in Adolescence. Netflix

Who is DI Luke Bascombe? Luke the detective inspector looking into the case of a murdered school girl.

What else has Ashley Walters been in? Walters is perhaps best known for playing Dushane in Top Boy, while he has also had roles in other series including Grange Hill, Hustle, Outcasts, Doctor Who, Silent Witness, Cuffs and Bulletproof. He has appeared in films such as Goal! and Stormbreaker, too.

Erin Doherty plays Briony Ariston

Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston in Adolescence. Netflix

Who is Briony Ariston? Briony is the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie’s case.

What else has Erin Doherty been in? Doherty recently starred alongside Graham in A Thousand Blows, while she has also had roles in series including The Crown, Call the Midwife, Les Misérables and Chloe.

Owen Cooper plays Jamie Miller

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence. Netflix

Who is Jamie Miller? Jamie is a young boy accused of murdering a female schoolmate.

What else has Owen Cooper been in? Adolescence is Cooper's first on-screen role.

Faye Marsay plays DS Misha Frank

Ashley Walters and Faye Marsay in Adolescence. Netflix

Who is DS Misha Frank? Misha is a detective sergeant looking into Jamie's case.

What else has Faye Marsay been in? Marsay has previously had roles in series including Fresh Meat, Glue, Doctor Who, Vera, Game of Thrones, Black Mirror, Bancroft, McMafia, Deep Water, Andor and Ten Pound Poms, as well as films such as Pride, Darkest Hour, A Private War and Lady Chatterley's Lover.

Mark Stanley plays Paul Barlow

Mark Stanley as Paul Barlow, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller and Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence. Netflix

Who is Paul Barlow? Paul Barlow appears to be a lawyer.

What else has Mark Stanley been in? Stanley has had roles in series including Game of Thrones, Dickensian, Broken, Sanditon, White House Farm, Criminal: UK, The Bay, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Happy Valley, The Reckoning, Trigger Point and A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, as well as films such as Mr Turner and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Christine Tremarco plays Manda Miller

Christine Tremarco and Stephen Graham star in Adolescence. Netflix

Who is Manda Miller? From the Adolescence trailer, Manda appears to be Jamie's mum and Eddie's wife.

What else has Christine Tremarco been in? Tremarco has had roles in series including Waterloo Road, Casualty, Clink, Wolfe, The Responder, The Gathering, Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story and Emmerdale.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jo Hartley plays Mrs Fenumore

Jo Hartley. Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Who is Mrs Fenumore? Nothing is yet known about Mrs Fenumore.

What else has Jo Hartley been in? Hartley has had roles in series including This Is England, The Mimic, Vera, The Cleaner, In My Skin, After Life, Death in Paradise, Passenger and Silent Witness, as well as films such as Eddie the Eagle, David Brent: Life on the Road, Prevenge and Bank of Dave.

Amélie Pease plays Lisa Miller

Who is Lisa Miller? Nothing is yet known about Lisa.

What else has Amélie Pease been in? Adolescence is Pease's first on-screen role.

Adolescence will stream on Netflix from Thursday 13th March 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.