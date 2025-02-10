Rix's character is described as a "complex" one who is "driven by his past demons and the need to make his mark".

"It’s been a pleasure to join the Casualty cast in such a dynamic role," said Rix. "Flynn crashes into the world of it from a very different background, resulting in a complex and exciting story in Internal Affairs and beyond.

"It’s a brilliant new chapter for the show and I am excited for the audience to get to know Flynn."

As the new clinic lead at Holby City ED, "Flynn joins the NHS fresh from a tour of duty", the official BBC description reads.

It continues: "He's a man with a purpose, and with a fierce resolve to make a difference. He faces the challenge of instilling change in a system weighed down by bureaucracy, all the while grappling with the trauma he has experienced and a deception that threatens to be his undoing."

Roxanne Harvey, executive producer of Casualty for BBC Studios, said: "Flynn's journey promises to resonate with viewers, exploring the often emotional toll of working in the NHS, the cost of making tough decisions, and the possibility of redemption when you’re confronted with the consequences of your actions."

TV fans will have last seen Rix as Matthew Aylward in Call the Midwife, which he left in March 2024.

Olly Rix in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Andrea Southam

After his character faced financial woes in Poplar, he headed to New York – initially for three to four months, but told his wife Trixie that if things went well, "it's a permanent move".

Matthew has not returned in the current season of Call the Midwife, but RadioTimes.com understands that the door is being left open for him to return in the future, so that's certainly a possibility in upcoming seasons.

Casualty continues at 9:20pm on Saturday 15th February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

