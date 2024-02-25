The property market in the 'Big Apple' is supposedly on the up – with the district where Matthew's warehouses are located marked for massive redevelopment.

"Chester thinks he can raise all of the necessary capital, so if we join forces I can see a return on my investment within five years," he explained to Trixie, visibly buoyant for the first time in weeks.

But there's a hitch – and one that changes the landscape of their marriage.

The partnership that he's formed with Chester requires him to move to New York immediately, for three to four months to begin with.

"But if things go well, we can confirm it's a permanent move," he added.

Naturally, Trixie was heartbroken that her husband hadn't consulted with her first, or considered her viewpoint, but the man was not for tuning.

"You can choose to stay here and try to support a family on a nurse's wages, or you can choose to go to New York, a fresh start," he said.

"If you need time to think about it, I don't think that's unreasonable. We will go, and you can come when you are ready."

Helen George plays Trixie and Olly Rix plays Matthew.

Towards the end of the episode, Matthew did plead with her to join him just as he was about to walk out the door, but Trixie wasn't ready to make that leap – and it's not clear if she ever will be.

"I love you," he said, before exiting.

"And I love you," she replied, tears streaming down her face. And with that, he was gone.

Reports began circling that Olly Rix was leaving Call the Midwife in September last year, but it was later confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the door is being left open for him to return in the future – and the current storyline certainly supports that.

There was also doubt cast on Helen George's future on the show, but RadioTimes.com understands that the actor will not be leaving at the end of season 13.

Speaking about their final scenes together, Rix said it was "genuinely very moving on the page, and it was something we found quite emotionally exhausting to do".

George, who plays Trixie: added: "And they were hard, really hard to work on. We have this set of Matthew's flat, Matthew and Trixie’s flat, which is quite a small set. And we're just in these four walls, and often our scenes would be programmed to be filmed in one day, so there's a sort of pressure on the finality of it all, as well."

The Call the Midwife season 13 finale airs on Sunday 3rd March at 8pm on BBC One. All past 12 seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

